3 Predictions for Rest of D-backs' Offseason

The MLB offseason is long — and, at times, tedious. Such has been the reality of this offseason for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have yet to make more than a handful of minor-to-moderate-sized moves.

There's plenty still to be addressed on the roster, of course. Arizona needs relief help, some lineup help, and even perhaps some starting pitcher depth — despite the additions of Michael Soroka and Merrill Kelly.

Meanwhile, the rumors of an Alex Bregman signing and a Ketel Marte trade continue to swirl, but without much tangible resolution.

As the offseason enters its late stages, with Spring Training just six weeks away, here are three predictions for the remainder of the D-backs' offseason.

3 Predictions for rest of Diamondbacks' Offseason

1: Ketel Marte stays

In this writer's opinion, the D-backs are more motivated to trade Marte than what GM Mike Hazen's front-facing messaging might suggest. With that said, there's no reason why Arizona should trade him simply for the sake of parting with their three-time All-Star.

Hazen recently explicitly stated that no team has come close to offering enough for a Marte trade.

That doesn't mean that hasn't changed since then, but the likelihood another club will be able to reach that high ceiling seems low, and it does not feel as if the D-backs would have any reason to budge significantly on their asking price.

And if Marte remains, that likely means Bregman does not become a D-back, although that is not necessarily a hard truth.

2: First base is left alone

First base remains one of the bigger holes on the D-backs' roster — at least, on the position-player side.

But considering Pavin Smith is a left-handed bat, and the club gave up significant capital to bring back Tyler Locklear in 2025, it seems more likely Arizona will focus on adding to other areas first.

A left-handed bat to fill a DH slot may be more of a priority, or perhaps even a righty-hitting power bat for the outfield. While there was some talk of a potential Paul Goldschmidt reunion, a pure right-handed platoon hitter likely isn't what Hazen and co. would prioritize at this stage of the offseason.

3: Unexpected reliever addition comes via trade

The D-backs still need a closer, and likely even more than one ninth-inning arm to bolster their bullpen as they await the return of A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez.

Hazen has stated his intent to continue to pursue pitching (including the bullpen), but has also noted his pursuit of a closer option may be more "gray."

At this stage, there aren't many free agent options in the relief market, so a significant addition would likely have to come via trade. And it may not even be a name anyone had on their radar — a move that would certainly be in alignment with previous decisions by Hazen and co.

