Ranking 3 Most Painful D-backs Losses of 2025
The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season came with much heartbreak. Whether it was blown leads, devastating injuries or overall underperformance, there was a lot to be disappointed by as the club finished 80-82 and missed the playoffs.
This article is not for the faint of heart. There were many moments of agony in the 2025 season.
Not couting the game in which the D-backs were officially elimimnated from playoff contention, below are three of the D-backs' most disappointing losses:
3: D-backs Waste Huge Comeback vs Cubs (April 18, 2025)
The Diamondbacks saw themselves faced with a 7-1 deficit through the first seven innings of an ugly game at Wrigley Field.
And then they exploded for a historic 10-run eighth inning. It was shaping up to be a miraculous comeback as Arizona worked eight hits (including a two-run homer and a grand slam) and two walks to take an 11-7 lead.
But that lead would last all of one out. Righty Bryce Jarvis immediately hit a batter, issued a walk and gave up a three-run homer to make it 11-10.
Joe Mantiply entered, and things only got worse. Mantiply gave up a single and back-to-back homers, and Arizona went down without a fight in the ninth to lose 13-11. Brutal.
2: D-backs Lose Suárez's Three-Homer Game (April 26, 2025)
Diamondbacks' slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez etched his name into the history books in a game against the Atlanta Braves, crushing four home runs in four at-bats. And yet, Arizona lost by a score of 8-7 in 10 innings.
Suárez became just the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game. It was the first time the feat had been accomplished since 2017, when another former D-back in J.D. Martinez did so against the Dodgers.
But the D-backs' pitching staff could not keep up.
Arizona's bullpen combined to allow five runs over the final three frames of regulation and one run in the 10th, while their offense could not plate their own ghost runner in the home half, souring an otherwise triumphant night. Historic, for the wrong reason.
1: Failed Walk-Off vs Dodgers (September 24, 2025)
It wasn't quite as painful as a wasted 10-run inning or four-homer game, but September 24's extra-inning loss to the Dodgers felt like the nail in the coffin of Arizona's playoff hopes — and they had every single opportunity to win it.
Arizona had just walked off their rivals 5-4 on a Geraldo Perdomo RBI single the night before. Down 4-1 in the eighth in this contest, the D-backs put together a three-run inning and ultimately forced extras.
In the 10th inning, Arizona had bases loaded with one out. Perdomo had bunted to move Ketel Marte to third, but the Dodgers then intentionally walked Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno to get to Jake McCarthy.
McCarthy then missed a bunt sign from Torey Lovullo and popped out. James McCann flew out to strand the winning run from 90 feet away.
The Dodgers would sneak the ghost runner across in the 11th, and the D-backs' lower end of the order went down without a fight offensively, losing 5-4.
In need a series win, Arizona was blown out the next day, as their postseason hopes fell drastically despite an opportunity to capitalize.