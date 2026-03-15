How Record-Breaking Arizona Heat Wave Changes the Diamondbacks' Plans

An unprecedented heat wave is ravaging the state of Arizona, and the Diamondbacks (among numerous other Cactus League clubs) are right in the heart of it.

Temperatures have already climbed up into the low-90s, with several days of over-100 weather forecasted for the coming days — potentially hitting 105.

Even for the heat-inflicted Phoenix area, these are record numbers, with the earliest record of 100-plus-degree temperatures being March 26 previously.

As a result, Cactus League teams have begun to reschedule, pushing some of their games back. Eight games (and counting) have been rescheduled so far. The Diamondbacks have become the latest club to join that trend, pushing Friday, March 20's game against the Brewers back from 1:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

Manager Torey Lovullo said some other adjustments might need to be made, though he is comfortable playing day games in the intense heat if necessary.

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How Diamondbacks Will Deal With Record Arizona Heat

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo walks the dugout during a spring training game in Surprise on Feb. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think management's doing a really nice job of maybe trying to get us out of the heat," Lovullo said.

"What we might do is change our morning routine and get them off the field, have them in and out of cages, on and off the field as fast as possible. And then just conserve and make sure everything's ready for the game and push towards that.

"But if we have to play day games, we're gonna do it. We're gonna go out there and play in the heat like everybody else will. ... we train in a place where there's the potential for this, so we all know that we gotta deal with it.

Lovullo also said he has requested up to three extra catchers from player development for those high-temperature days, hoping to get his starting backstops in and out of Cactus League games a little quicker. He will also be conscious of pitchers' workloads.

"Our starting catchers might catch only four innings, catch a starter and get out," the manager continued. "I don't know what it's gonna look like.

"We'll get them in and out of the lab, get them in and out of wherever they gotta get to, on and off the field to make sure they're ready for the game. We'll figure out what that schedule is."

It's not something that is foreign to players who call the Phoenix area home. But unlike at Chase Field, spring training stadiums do not provided the luxury of a dome or air conditioning.

Regardless, the Diamondbacks will have to be adaptable in navigating the hotter-than-usual Arizona sun in the coming weeks.

"We'll find a way to deal with whatever the circumstances are," Lovullo said.