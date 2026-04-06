Torey Lovullo Gave 4-Word Message after Crucial Win over Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks, following a thrilling walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, find themselves sitting at 5-5. They went 5-2 in their seven-game homestand against the Braves and Detroit Tigers.

It was Ketel Marte who played hero in Sunday's victory, sending the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th inning off the wall for a walk-off double.

Manager Torey Lovullo gave a simple assessment of the effort:

"We're a good team," Lovullo said (via the D-backs.TV postgame broadcast).

"We talk about team ability here. Sometimes there's a group that'll lead, sometimes there's a group that'll follow, but we're going to continue to do it together. ... We got pitching heavy in those wins, and that carried us, so we handed off to one another. When it starts to fire on all cylinders, that's when we're going to really take off," he said.

Diamondbacks work important series split vs Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks Gabriel Moreno (14) congratulates Corbin Carroll (7) on his 3-run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on March 30, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' ability to rally for two wins in a four-game set after losing the first two games by a collective score of 19-2 is nothing short of impressive. There was no lack of focus.

"You talk about the team continuing to fight and believe that they're going to win this game," Lovullo said. "I thought today was a perfect example of that. We lost the first two games of the series, we played a really close one [Saturday].

"We made plays, we made pitches, kept our focus, stayed in the game, and then when it came time to impact the game and win the game, we had the right guy up in the right spot."

It was certainly a welcome sight to see some production out of the stars at the top of Arizona's lineup. Marte and Corbin Carroll combined to go 5-for-9, with three extra-base hits. Carroll notched his second triple and first stolen base of the season in the process. Geraldo Perdomo had a game-tying sac fly early in the contest.

"The top of our lineup today did a great job, sacrifice flies, base hits with runners at third base, less than two outs. Those little things, those situational hitting moments, are what carry really good offensive teams," Lovullo said.

"Corbin huge day, Ketel, huge day offensively, so that's the part of our lineup we know is going to carry the heavy load, and they did their job today.

"Overall, just a really nice win, get a day off tomorrow, we're on our way to New York tonight, and we can just shut it down, relax, and go out and hopefully take advantage of the... one-day break, and play a really good game on Tuesday.