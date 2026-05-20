New Corbin Carroll Update Should Ease Diamondbacks Fans' Concerns

Star outfielder Corbin Carroll is not in the Arizona Diamondbacks' lineup Wednesday, after he was struck square in the head by a relay throw during a triple in Tuesday night's win over the San Francisco Giants.

Naturally, Carroll's absence may cause some concern, though he never exited Tuesday's game following the incident.

Manager Torey Lovullo addressed Carroll's off day, however, and eased some of those concerns, revealing the reason for leaving Carroll out of the lineup. It is not because the 25-year-old outfielder is unable to play.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll not injured

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lovullo made sure to say that Carroll "feels good. He feels great," and said the star outfielder "passed every test" to ensure he was healthy enough to see the field if needed.

"Could play, wants to play, is ready to play," Lovullo said. "What ended up happening last night was, it's the same feeling that we all remember, getting hit in the head by a ball when you were in Little League. He had the same exact symptoms.

"There was a little bit of a scrape or a cut. Never lost consciousness. He was present all day. Finished the game, felt great."

Lovullo did, however, see the opportunity to get Carroll an off day. Carroll had not gotten a day off in over a month, and the Diamondbacks do not have a team off day on the schedule until Thursday, May 28. Jorge Barrosa will take Carroll's place in right field.

May 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) slides into third base with a triple against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I just felt like after talking to the medical team, he was due for a day off," Lovullo said. "We're playing 13 in a row, I was going to try and pop him for one. Today made the most sense.

"Just made a lot of sense after getting hit on the head by a throwing ball at 86 miles an hour that if I wanted to rest him today, it would be the day."

Lovullo also said Carroll would "probably" come off the bench Wednesday afternoon if needed. But with the series already won, Carroll is one of several Diamondbacks hitters given an off day — joining Gabriel Moreno and Nolan Arenado, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. getting a DH day.

The manager was sure to reiterate that Carroll has "no symptomps" hanging around.

"There's no more information on that. I'm just glad that he went to bed. Felt great. Woke up today. Felt great. We were monitoring him as we should. It's our responsibility. But he passed every test and all the protocols."

Carroll hit his league-leading sixth triple in Tuesday night's game. He's posted a .285/.395/.563 slash with seven homers and a .958 OPS thus far in the 2026 season.

A.J. Puk throws to live hitters

Jul 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher A.J. Puk gets ready to play the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Left-handr A.J. Puk threw to live hitters on Tuesday, with reported velocity in the mid-90s. Puk left the session feeling "really good."

"[Puk] just was excited to face live hitters for the first time in quite some time," Lovullo said. "The next steps are to continue creating some live situations."

The manager also noted that Puk is scheduled to throw in a game at Salt River Fields on Saturday.