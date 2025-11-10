Veteran Infielder Closes Door on Return to D-backs
On Friday, former Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Connor Kaiser found a new home — signing a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals. Kaiser had previously been outrighted off the 40-man roster by the D-backs.
Kaiser, a 28-year-old minor league veteran journeyman, spent the 2025 season with the D-backs after signing a minor league deal in the offseason.
Now, he'll join the Royals on another minor league deal. Kaiser has spent time with the Pirates, Padres, Rockies and Diamondbacks in his lengthy career, but has only spent parts of two seasons in the big leagues — with the Rockies in 2023 and Arizona in 2025.
Former Diamondback Connor Kaiser Signs With Royals
It's a bit of a homecoming for Kaiser. He'll have an opportunity to compete for a role in Spring Training with Kansas City.
"Kaiser is a local product who was born in nearby Overland Park and he played his high school ball in Stilwell, Kansas. A contract with his hometown team is a nice early birthday gift for Kaiser (who turns 29 on November 20) and perhaps an opportunity to win a bench job in Spring Training," wrote MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk.
"His primary position of shortstop is obviously covered by, but Kaiser has experience at all four infield spots, and could work himself into the Royals’ uncertain second base picture.
With such a loaded infield, there was little opportunity for Kaiser to contribute at the major league level with the D-backs. He appeared in 11 games with Arizona, going 2-for-18 with a walk and two RBI.
In fact, the first of those two base hits was his first career major league knock — a double against the Rockies. Ironically, his only other major league action came for Colorado in the 2023 season, where he appeared in three games and went 0-for-4 at the plate.
For Triple-A Reno, Kaiser
What Connor Kaiser Signing With Royals Means for D-backs
Was Kaiser much of a necessity to Arizona? No, not exactly. He provided some depth and versatility in the infield, and was an option in the minor leagues in case of injury, but was not much of an impact player.
Arizona's infield plans are shifting, as they continue to get younger and more athletic in that area.
Kaiser's departure will most likely not carry much of an impact in that area, as Arizona will look to young players like Jordan Lawlar, Blaze Alexander and perhaps even young prospects like Tommy Troy.