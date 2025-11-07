11 D-backs MiLB Players Elect Free Agency
Thursday brought a flurry of roster moves to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. In addition to those announced by the team Thursday evening, seven members of the D-backs' organization elected free agency.
According to the Triple-A Reno transaction logs, the following players have decided to elect free agency:
1B/OF Tristin English, OF Cristian Pache, RHP Matt Foster, 1B Matt Mervis, RHP Austin Pope and 2B Andy Weber have all decided to test the free agent market.
Then, from the Double-A level: C J.J. D'Orazio, RHP Cesar Gomez and RHP Jhosmer Alvarez elected free agency.
From High-A Hillsboro, the damage was RHP Edgar Isea and RHP Teofilo Mendez.
Of the six players mentioned, only English and Pope found their way onto the major league roster at any point in the injury-riddled 2025 season.
English made his MLB debut on July 25. The right-handed hitter played just six games for the D-backs, going 2-for-22 with one walk and eight strikeouts.
His first MLB knock was a memorable one, however, as he managed to record a double against Pirates ace Paul Skenes on July 27 — English's third major league game.
From there, he was sent back to Triple-A, where he put the finishing touches on a solid offensive season, slashing .325/.368/.514 with an .882 OPS and 14 homers for the Aces in the admittedly pitcher-friendly Pacific Coast League.
Pope, meanwhile, made only one appearance for Arizona's big league club, but it was an impressive one. The right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the formidable Los Angeles Dodgers in a critical game, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Pope pitched to a 4.60 ERA over 25 games (29.1 innings) in Triple-A with 34 strikeouts and 10 walks.
The other players to elect free agency did not play a role on the D-backs' big-league club.
Pache was thought to provide some potential outfield depth, but spent the first month-plus of the year on the Injured List. He would go on the IL three separate times before subsequently landing on the development list.
Mervis was signed to a minor league deal in mid-August, but never saw the opportunity to take the field.
The rest are a collection of previously-tenured minor-leaguers who have little to no experience at the MLB level.
These players are not necessarily high-impact losses in terms of the major league roster, but many have spent multiple seasons within the D-backs' organization.