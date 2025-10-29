3 D-backs Pitching Prospects to Watch
The Arizona Diamondbacks' major league pitching staff may be in a state of transition, question, or even disarray, but there are some rising arms in the farm system that warrant a close eye.
The D-backs brought in a great deal of pitching over the past season, bringing in numerous arms via trade and the MLB Draft.
Here are three of the more intriguing arms to watch in Arizona's farm system this coming season:
1: Diamondbacks RHP Daniel Eagen (No. 13)
Much has already been discussed of right-handed starter Daniel Eagen over the past season.
He's been one of the fastest-rising and most electric arms in Arizona's farm, dominating the High-A level to a 2.49 ERA over 19 starts and an eye-popping 132 strikeouts in 97.2 innings. At times, it felt each passing start was more impressive than the last.
His arrival in Double-A Amarillo began with a 7.2-inning shutout performance. But from there, he began to showcase some struggles.
Eagen is just 22 years old, with plenty of potential left in his stuff. He had an issue with walks in the final three of his four Sod Poodles starts, surrendering 10 free passes in just 12 innings.
There's plenty of time for Eagen to settle in to the level. His progress in a slightly more offense-heavy environment will be key. It may take some time for him to get past the Double-A wall, but don't be shocked if he's pitching in Reno before 2026 ends.
2: Diamondbacks RHP David Hagaman (No. 15)
Righty David Hagaman is at the forefront of scrutiny this month, as he's the lone Arizona starter prospect participating in the Arizona Fall League.
Hagaman was part of the Merrill Kelly trade, and the most successful arm involved, at that. He pitched to a 3.15 ERA in five starts for thge Hillsboro Hops.
Hagaman has posted a 4.16 ERA in the Fall League over three appearances, but only 6.2 innings. He's issued quite a few walks, and has given up three earned runs, but his strikeout ability has been front and center, with nine punchouts over the span of what adds up to one full-length Quality Start.
Hagaman's development path might be speedy. Expect a jump to Double-A in the near future.
3: Diamondbacks RHP Ashton Izzi (No. 18)
Ashton Izzi was the secondary return in the Josh Naylor trade, coming over from the Seattle Mariners system. The 21-year-old right-hander owned a 5.51 ERA with the Mariners' High-A club, but seemed to flip a switch once coming over to Arizona.
Izzi turned in a 3.58 ERA in six starts for Hillsboro, with an important development year ahead of him. It will be important to see if his success in the latter end of 2025 was merely due to a small sample size, or if he's truly turned a corner.
Izzi is only 21 years old, with high potential. He likely won't begin 2025 in Double-A, but could be on an upward trajectory, as well.