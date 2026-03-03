Diamondbacks Set for Exciting WBC Matchup vs Team Mexico

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play an exhibition game against Team Mexico's World Baseball Classic squad on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields.

Right-hander Zac Gallen will get the start for Arizona, making his second appearance of spring training. Righty and former D-back Taijuan Walker is expected to be the starter for Mexico in this game.

The D-backs, who are officially undermanned following the WBC departure of several of their own key players, will be sending out a lineup of mostly reserves and prospects. One such player is outfielder Alek Thomas, who will be suiting up for Team Mexico this month.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen to Get Start vs Team Mexico

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gallen signed a few days into big league camp, and therefore was limited to just one inning in his Cactus League debut against the Dodgers. Gallen threw 23 pitches in that inning, but managed to throw a scoreless frame, with his fastball velocity climbing up above 95 MPH.

Gallen will likely get more than one inning in this game as he continues to ramp up toward regular-season (and perhaps opening day) readiness.

"Ball felt like it was coming out pretty good. ... It was good to be back out there," Gallen said after his first outing (via Jose Romero of AZCentral).

"This was fun, to get back out there and actually get in a game setting and face another uniform. Makes it feel a lot more normal."

Diamondbacks' Lineup vs Team Mexico

Arizona's lineup for the matchup is as follows (via Alex Weiner on X/Twitter):

1 - 2B Tim Tawa

2 - SS Ildemaro Vargas

3 - 1B Pavin Smith

4 - C James McCann

5 - 3B Jose Fernandez

6 - CF Jordan Lawlar

7 - LF Ryan Waldschmidt

8 - DH Jacob Amaya

9 - RF Jorge Barrosa

Notably, rising infield prospect Jose Fernandez will get a start at third base. Fernandez has had a strong performance so far this spring, including a pair of home runs. The imposing 6-foot-3 natural shortstop will get a different look on Tuesday at the hot corner.

"He's been coming on strong from the first month of last season," manager Torey Lovullo said of Fernandez. "His minor league coaches have been talking about the improvements, the overall body strength and his ability to just duplicate good swings."

Top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt will look to stay hot, after hitting back-to-back 105-plus MPH doubles in his previous game, going 3-for-3 total. Waldschmidt has displayed his potential to a high degree thus far in Cactus League play as he pushes for an improbable opening day roster spot.