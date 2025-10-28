How Are D-backs Performing in Arizona Fall League?
The Arizona Fall League is just beyond the halfway point of its 2025 season. After 16 games, the Salt River Rafters — the team containing Arizona Diamondbacks players — are 8-8, an exact .500.
Of course, in the Fall League, records hardly matter. They certainly do not matter more than the individual players' performances and real-game reps given to growing prospects.
The D-backs originally selected eight players to the Salt River roster. Seven have played in games over the past month.
Pitchers Drey Jameson, Kyle Amendt, Yordin Chalas and David Hagaman have pitched in games. Right-hander Jacob Steinmetz has not.
Catcher Kenny Castillo, outfielder Jack Hurley and infielder Jansel Luis have filled out the offensive side.
There have been numerous noteworthy performances, but how have these prospects fared overall in their first half of Fall League Action? Below is the complete rundown:
Arizona Diamondbacks Fall League Roundup
Note: Keep in mind, with regard to some of these numbers, that small sample sizes can inflate numbers to a high degree — particularly reliever ERA.
Pitchers
Jameson, Arizona's lone major-leaguer, has pitched 5.2 innings, making six appearances for Salt River. He has an ugly-looking 6.35 ERA, with four hits, four walks, four earned runs and four punchouts.
All four earned runs came in one poor outing, and three were bequeathed runners, plated by the following pitcher. Jameson has been scoreless in every other appearance.
Most importantly — as he works his way back from a brutal slate of injury luck — Jameson's fastball velocity has climbed up near triple digits, exceeding 99 MPH on multiple occasions. If he can find a way to hone his command, he may be a major league asset sooner than later.
Amendt has pitched to an 8.31 ERA over five appearances. He's pitched 4.1 innings, allowed six hits, three walks and six runs (four earned). However, he's also punched out 10 batters. Of his 13 outs recorded, only three have not come via punchout.
Hagaman has made three starts. He's posted a couple of less-efficient outings and one excellent start, owning a 4.16 ERA. In 6.1 innings, he's allowed six hits, four runes (three earned) and four walks, but has struck out nine.
Hagaman is Arizona's No. 15 prospect, part of the return from the Rangers in the Merrill Kelly trade. He had a successful short season with High-A Hillsboro before pitching in the Fall League.
Chalas has not given up an earned run in five games (5.2 innings). He's allowed four hits, walked only one, and struck out seven, also earning a save.
Chalas was tried out as a starting pitcher in 2025, but that experiment did not end positively. He's looked much better since returning to a relief role.
Hitters
Luis has hit to a .255/.333/.309 slash, earning just a .642 OPS. He has three doubles and seven RBI, and has walked six times against 11 strikeouts. He does, however, have seven stolen bases — second-most on the Rafters.
Hurley struggled to a .105 average through his first handful of games, but exploded for an exceptional performance that brought his slash to .241/.353/.586 and his OPS to .939 (third-best among Salt River hitters).
Hurley nearly hit for the cycle in a stellar 4-for-5 game, but instead settled for two homers, a double and a triple. He has 10 RBI in the Fall League, with eight coming in that one game.
Castillo has hit to a solid .292/.357/.417 slash and .774 OPS, though he's only appeared in seven games. He has one homer and four RBI.