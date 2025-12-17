Diamondbacks Prospect Has Season-Ending Surgery

Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitching prospect Kyle Amendt has undergone shoulder surgery, a team source confirms to Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.

Amendt had previously posted a photo on his personal Instagram account with the caption "See ya in 2027!" It would appear Amendt will miss the entirety of the 2026 season.

Diamondbacks minor league reliever Kyle Amendt, who recently posted on his Instagram, had shoulder surgery, according to a team source. Per Amendt's post, he will miss the 2026 season. — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) December 17, 2025

This comes as another blow to an arm that has struggled to remain healthy. Amendt made just 27 appearances in the 2025 season, going on the Injured List on May 23 and returning as late as August 29.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kyle Amendt Likely to Miss 2026

Kyle Amendt throws in the bullpen during the Arizona Fall League media day at Scottsdale Stadium on Oct. 4, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amendt, 25, was selected in the ninth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Dallas Baptist Universtity. Since 2023, he's shown some flashes of excellence in his journey through the minor league system.

The big 6-foot-5 righty pitched quite well when healthy in 2025, posting an impressive 3.03 ERA over 29.2 innings.

That figure is borderline elite considering he spent the entire year with Triple-A Reno, locked in the hitter's paradise that is the Pacific Coast League. Even numbers that are considered below average elsewhere are the mark of a successful season in Reno.

Amendt finished 2025 strong, stringing together eight appearances (8.2 innings) while allowing only one earned run in the month of September. Even more impressively, he struck out 12 batters in that span, although he did issue five walks.

Following a shortened season, Amendt was sent to the Arizona Fall League to get some recovery reps prior to 2026. He appeared in six games, and his results were quite ugly.

Over five innings, he surrendered six hits and seven walks, allowing seven runs (six earned) in the process. There was nothing wrong with his swing-and-miss, however, as he posted 11 punchouts.

Related Content: D-backs Reliever Struggles in Fall League Blowout

Strikeouts have never been an issue for the righty, but he's struggled to limit walks. There was some thought that Amendt would be able to work his way up to the major league level for his debut in the 2026 season, but that will have to be put on hold, for the time being.

The D-backs' big league bullpen is still in a state of uncertainty. while the organization is looking to, as a whole, look to place a higher emphasis on stuff and velocity when it comes to pitcher development.

There is always need for relief depth, even in the healthiest of MLB seasons, and the D-backs have struggled to find quality innings in their farm system. The hope is that trend begins to turn in 2026 and beyond.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News