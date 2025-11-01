D-backs Prospect Continues Rough Fall League Slide
One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' most exciting prospects present in the Arizona Fall League has had a difficult stretch over his last trio of starts.
Right-hander David Hagaman, after putting forward an impressive Fall League Debut, has since begun to struggle. Friday's game against the Scottsdale Scorpions was another difficult showing.
The Salt River Rafters would go on to lose by a score of 8-3, falling all the way to 8-14 as they've endured a brutal eight-game losing streak.
The Fall League is less about records than reps, but it's been tough going for both the pitchers and hitters in Arizona's prospect pool over the last month.
Diamondbacks' David Hagaman Has Another Tough Fall League Outing
Hagaman's first inning was actually a brilliant one. Needing only 15 pitches (10 strikes) the right-hander dialed up a 1-2-3 inning, striking out the side with relative ease.
It appeared he was on track for an excellent start similar to his debut, in which he tossed three scoreless frames with five punchouts.
But that would ultimately not be the case for Arizona's No. 15 prospect. With one out in the second, he allowed a double and a walk, but kept the inning scoreless by inducing a ground ball double play — exactly what he needed.
But the real trouble began in the third. Hagaman surrendered a walk and a two-run homer to the first two batters of the frame, immediately flipping the score in favor of Scottsdale, 2-1. He managed to collect two outs, but then gave up another walk and a single before he exited.
Hagaman pitched 2.2 innings in total, giving up three hits, three walks and two runs while striking out three (all from the first inning). His bequeathed runners were stranded by the following pitcher, or his line might have looked uglier.
For the short Fall League Season, Hagaman's ERA has climbed up to a round 5.00 — much higher than the 3.15 ERA he posted at the High-A level for the Hillsboro Hops this season.
Again, results in the Fall League are not necessarily an indication of much. Perhaps Hagaman is working on honing specific aspects of his game. Regardless of his results moving forward, he'll be an arm to watch in the coming minor league season.
Our full interview with Hagaman: High-Ranked Pitching Prospect Opens Up on Trade to D-backs
Other Arizona Diamondbacks in the Fall League
No other D-backs pitching prospects made it into Friday's game.
On the offensive side, infielder Jansel Luis was the only Arizona prospect to get a plate appearance. He went 0-for-3 with one strikeout from the ninth spot in the order.