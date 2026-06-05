Breaking Down the Diamondbacks' 5 Potential Trade Options

The Arizona Diamondbacks are a long way from determining whether they'll be buying or selling at the 2026 Trade Deadline, but some names are already being floated out there.

According to a recent article from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Arizona's desired area of improvement is a simple one — one that likely should have been addressed this offseason, already.

The Diamondbacks, according to Rosenthal, are looking to add a middle-order, left-handed-hitting first base or DH option.

"The DBacks’ top three hitters – Ketel Marte, Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo – are either left-handed or switch-hitters. But the team’s only other left-handed options are first baseman Pavin Smith, who returned Monday after missing two months with left elbow inflammation, Del Castillo and the switch-hitting Barrosa," Rosenthal wrote.

What names could fit the Diamondbacks' needs? Rosenthal posited five options in his article.

Luis Arraez - San Francisco Giants

Lars Nootbaar - St. Louis Cardinals

Zack McKinstry - Detroit Tigers

TJ Rumfield - Colorado Rockies

Troy Johnston - Colorado Rockies

So, let's take a look at each of these options:

Luis Arraez

May 31, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez (1) warms up before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Arraez is having the same season he always has — an extreme level of contact, very few strikeouts and a high batting average. He's hitting .325/.364/.436, which is certainly productive, but he's only homered twice and has just 16 extra-base hits.

The main difference for Arraez this year has been an exceptional improvement in defense. He's posted +7 Fielding Run Value and +9 Outs above Average, which is a 180 from his previous production.

The Diamondbacks aren't looking for a second baseman, though. They need a DH option or a first baseman. Perhaps Arraez moves back to first base, but there's no guarantee his defensive strides at second would translate to first.

On top of it all, Arraez rarely takes walks. That's not as big of an issue when he hits north of .300 every year. But are the Giants — as poor as they are this season — really going to send one of their top producers to a division rival? Probably not.

Lars Nootbaar

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Nootbaar may be a bit more attainable for Arizona, since the Cardinals are having plenty of success without him, currently. He's been rehabbing a heel injury all of 2026 so far, and is expected to make his return Friday.

In terms of profile, Nootbaar is a very D-backs-friendly hitter. He rarely chases out of the zone, whiffs at a low clip and takes plenty of walks while limiting punchouts. He's been a consistent (if not star-level) bat, with an OPS in the mid-to-high .700s every year of his career outside of a down 2025.

Zack McKinstry

Tigers third baseman Zack McKinstry breaks his bat during the fifth inning against Mariners at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McKinstry is having a rough 2026. Then again, so are most of the Detroit Tigers. McKinstry is hitting an ugly .158/.246/.211, and his peripherals do not offer a ton of hope for a resurgence.

Similarly to the above-mentioned hitters, he doesn't chase, whiff nor strike out at a high rate, and plays solid defense. Again, he's a second baseman, so this is most likely a DH-focused option.

It probably wouldn't take a massive package to pry him away from the Tigers, but he's also posted an OPS above .700 only once during a major league season in which he played more than four games, and has just one double-digit-homer season.

Rockies' Rumfield & Johnston

Mar 6, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman T.J. Rumfield (64) walks against the Athletics in the first inning at Hohokam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Rumfield is a natural first baseman, and is hitting .286/.359/.457 this season. That's not an overly-inflated Coors Field number, either, as his OPS+, which is park-adjusted, is 118, or 18% above league average. He doesn't strike out much, nor does he whiff — noticing a pattern, here?

Johnston has played more outfield than first base this season, but he's swinging a hotter bat than Rumfield. He's hitting .320/.377/.437, which adjusts to a 119 OPS+. He has a bit less raw power, however, and has a bit of an issue with strikeouts, chases and whiffs compared to his teammate.

Though perhaps not conventional to see a deal within the NL West, the Rockies and Diamondbacks did execute a trade this offseason, with Jake McCarthy heading to Colorado for pitching prospect Josh Grosz.

Since they're both first base options, the Rockies may be willing to part with one. The cost likely wouldn't be exorbitant, but Colorado isn't going to part with regular major-league contributors for pennis, either.