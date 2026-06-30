Building Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez a Sturdy All-Star Case

If one were to examine the list of pitchers available to the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the 2026 season, Eduardo Rodriguez would not have been high on the list of potential All-Stars.

And yet, on June 30, Rodriguez might have the strongest All-Star case of any member of the pitching staff.

Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez deserves All-Star nod

Jun 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were signs that Rodriguez might present an upgraded version of himself this season, after back-to-back campaigns of 5.00-plus ERAs. He's healthier; he shed significant weight ahead of spring training; and he led Team Venezuela to its first World Baseball Classic title.

But to expect an ERA of 2.21 through his first 17 starts (102 innings) would have felt rash. But here he is, wearing the transitory ace crown for a decimated starting rotation and playing stopper in the midst of a team-wide slump.

The case has never been stronger.

"He got my vote," manager Torey Lovullo said of Rodriguez, when asked if he felt the left-hander deserved a bid.

"E-Rod has done everything he possibly can to deserve very strong consideration in my eyes. ... So we'll see what happens. It's out of our hands. We vote, the fans vote, and then Major League Baseball makes the decisions."

Rodriguez's ERA is not the best in a loaded National League, but it does rank fourth among qualified National League hurlers, trailing only Jacob Misiorowski, Chris Sale and Christopher Sanchez — three aces whose company is envied by all.

Rodriguez has the second-best batting average against (.219) among those four arms, and has thrown the second-most innings.

Though pitcher wins are not the stat they once were, he's been responsible for seven D-backs victories directly, and his seven-inning, one-run affair on Monday night was the sixth such time he's pitched seven-plus innings with one or fewer runs this season.

Teammate Geraldo Perdomo has no doubts about Rodriguez's All-Star case.

"For sure, definitely [he deserves it]. ... He deserves to be there for sure. He's one of the best pitchers in baseball so far this season so 100% he deserves to be there," Perdomo said.

"I think it's going to be the first time he's going to be in the All-Star game too. They haven't announced it yet, but I'm pretty sure he's going to be there so I'm happy for him."

Jun 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez himself isn't too worried about the accolades. He's just looking to go out and continue posting positive results.

"We ended up winning the game. I'm not really thinking about that. If it happens, it happens. For me, just go out there and try to help the team to win the game," he said.

"It would mean a lot... But right now I'm just thinking I'll go out there and make good pitches and keep winning games."

Granted, the National League has its fair share of prominent pitchers. After all, there are nine starting pitchers with ERAs in the 2.00s, several of whom have better peripherals than Rodriguez.

But every team needs All-Star representation, and although Corbin Carroll certainly deserves consideration, Rodriguez has been the most impactful member of Arizona's pitching staff this season. Only reliever Taylor Clarke has a better ERA (2.04), and non-closer relief pitchers tend to face an even tougher path to All-Star selections.

As it stands, it seems most likely Rodriguez will hear his name called, barring a disastrous next outing.

"He's a great guy, he's a great pitcher. He deserves the season we've had him so far," Perdomo said. "He's a great human being, the way he handles everything here in the clubhouse is amazing and I'm happy for him."