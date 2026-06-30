Diamondbacks Escape Late Meltdown to Make Franchise History vs Giants

For the second appearance in a row, Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald flew dangerously close to a disastrous outcome.

But the veteran reliever induced a popout off San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman, and the Diamondbacks — who had led 5-1 at one point — held on for a 5-4 victory over their NL West divsion rivals.

Arizona has not lost a game yet to the Giants this season, and their dominance over their rival club this season is a franchise record. Over two series and the first game of their third set, the Diamondbacks are 7-0 against San Francisco; that is the first time they have ever done so against an opponent to begin a season.

This also means they have also won the season series over their rivals, who are not exactly a team in position to fight for a playoff spot at 35-49. Arizona is dead even at 42-42.

And, once again, the win would not have been possible without a strong effort by Eduardo Rodriguez.

Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez tosses another gem

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the San Francisco Giants on June 29, 2026, at Chase Field in Phoenix. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodriguez, for the sixth time in the 2026 season, delivered seven innings with one or fewer runs allowed. He's tied for the most such performances in the major leagues this season, and now holds a sparkling ERA of 2.21. He might very well become the Diamondbacks' All-Star representation this season.

Rodriguez gave up just five hits on the night, and while he also only picked up one strikeout, he did not walk a batter, and limited the damage to one earned run. That run scored on a sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning.

But Rodriguez would still walk away with the win — his seventh of the season. Though Kevin Ginkel gave up a run in the eighth inning and Sewald surrendered a pair of runs in a shaky ninth, the game remained in Arizona's grasp, thanks to some clutch middle-inning hitting.

"On a night when we needed somebody to step up and give us a chance to catch our breath, E-Rod did everything we had hoped," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "You know, we had a tough weekend in Tampa. ... I felt like the energy was good in the dugout. Our pregame preparation was really good... and then E-Rod took it from there and gave our offense a chance to get grounded."

Diamondbacks finally come away with big knock

Jun 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) celebrates after hitting a three-run double against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' offense has vastly underperformed for some time this season, particularly with runners in scoring position. Arizona was not exactly explosive on Monday night, but they did come away with the big knock they needed.

Geraldo Perdomo, who has struggled this season, saw an opportunity with loaded bases in the fifth inning, and cleared them with a well-struck line drive to left field.

That, coupled with a leadoff home run by Ketel Marte in the first inning, gave Arizona a 4-1 lead at the time. Nolan Arenado padded that lead with a solo home run one inning later — a run that would prove to be critical.