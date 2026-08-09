Diamondbacks-Dodgers Season Series All Comes Down to This

On Saturday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks had their five-game win streak against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers snapped, with a frustrating extra-inning loss despite what was yet another brilliant performance by Brandon Pfaadt.

And now, the season series between these two contending clubs will come down to one final matchup — between Arizona's best starting pitcher and baseball's most intimidating group of hitters.

The Diamondbacks and Dodgers are tied at 6-6 on the year. They traded sweeps. They split a four-game set in Arizona. And this weekend's high-intensity series — which is the final regular-season set between these teams — is tied at 1-1. Sunday afternoon's game will determine the winner.

Diamondbacks and Dodgers gear up for season series rubber match

Aug 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks will have their ace on the mound.

Eduardo Rodriguez has had a career season, and though his peripheral metrics suggest he's benefitted from some good defense and batted ball luck, there's no denying he's been the most impactful arm on Arizona's staff. He has a 2.71 ERA, but is coming off a brutal game in which he was tagged for seven runs (only five earned) over the course of 5.2 innings.

That said, the veteran left-hander went eight scoreless innings the start before that against the Pittsburgh Pirates. And he's had the Dodgers' number this year.

Rodriguez has faced LA six times as a member of the Diamondbacks. Barring one 2.2-inning blowup start in May of 2025, he's been dominant against one of the toughest offenses in baseball. He's seen the Dodgers three times this year, and has allowed only four runs (three earned) in 17 innings in the process. Arizona has won two of those three starts.

The Dodgers have not been playing good baseball, but they snapped their seven-game win streak on Saturday night. There is a legitimate danger the Diamondbacks' failed comeback attempt may have activated a dangerous club ahead of the rubber match.

In reality, this weekend's series and the season series may not mean much, since the Dodgers hold a strong lead in the NL West despite their recent slump.

But as Arizona has already proven, this Dodgers team is not unbeatable in its current state. Not only does every game matter, but bragging rights over the baseball world's spotlight club is not insignificant for a scrappy, playoff-hopeful team like the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has the right man on the mound for the job. But the Dodgers will present a strong arm of their own. Similarly to Rodriguez, left-hander Justin Wrobleski's 3.31 ERA season has been a bit of an over-performance compared to his expected metrics. But he also blanked Arizona over six innings back on June 4.

The Diamondbacks won that game, but they simply cannot afford to put forward a weak offensive showing after what transpired in Saturday night's 2-1 loss.