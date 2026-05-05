Carlos Santana's Looming Return Quietly Creates Major D-backs Problem

Arizona Diamondbacks veteran first baseman Carlos Santana is in the midst of a minor league rehab assignment as he progresses from an adductor strain. Sooner than later, he'll be healthy enough to return to the D-backs' big league club from the Injured List.

And when he does, Arizona will suddenly be facing a major playing-time dilemma in their infield.

Carlos Santana's D-backs return may cause infield logjam

Diamondbacks first baseman Carlos Santana (41) looks to the outfield during a spring training game against the Brewers at Salt River Fields on March 20, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Santana, 40, had not been an effective hitter for Arizona, though he only appeared in eight games. Still, a .083/.154/.125 slash is quite lacking for the production the D-backs needed at the first base position.

The veteran was not brought in to provide much slug, and was mainly targeted for his ability to play solid defense.

But if Santana is given a large share of playing time upon his return, it may affect Arizona's infield production, in the form of making playing time more scarce for stud rookie Jose Fernandez and veteran Ildemaro Vargas — who is in the midst of a career renaissance.

Vargas, of course, is hitting an immense .382/.406/.657 with a team-leading six homers. He leads all of MLB's qualified hitters in batting average, and is third in OPS (1.087). Fernandez, despite being just 22 years old and having played one career Triple-A game, is hitting .304 in 97 plate appearances.

Vargas and Fernandez are both versatile, but first base offers the most consistent playing time for both. Fernandez can play third base, but a recently-resurging Nolan Arenado will still be the general everyday starter at that position. Fernandez can play shortstop, but Geraldo Perdomo won't be taken off the field often.

Vargas, meanwhile, has played most of his defensive innings at first and second base this season. Second base is certainly an option when Ketel Marte needs a day off or a DH start, but unless Santana is heavily limited in his playing time, the at-bats will become less plentiful for two of Arizona's productive hitters.

Keeping Santana in the minor league system is not an option for Arizona at this stage of his career. He is obviously out of options at age 40, and he's not going to be a player the team is quick to DFA based on an eight-game sample size, either. His defense and veteran presence in the clubhouse are both valuable, as much as fans or observers may not be able to tangibly measure that type of impact.

Santana will get playing time when he's healthy, and that reality is inevitable. Ultimately, Santana playing and hitting well would benefit the D-backs, but the cost of reducing two other productive players' playing time may not be worth the offensive production Santana can still provide.

Arizona will have to get creative to an extreme degree if they want to keep both Vargas and Fernandez on the field every day.

Simply put, there is no world in which either of those players — barring an injury or severe slump — should not be taking at-bats in nearly every game the D-backs play.