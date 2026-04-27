The Glaring Issue That Keeps Hurting the Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks — even in some of the darker recent seasons — have generally been reliable and consistent in one department: their sturdy infield defense.

But the D-backs have been costing themselves runs (and, sometimes, games) in recent days. And it's been partially due to some uncharacteristic defensive miscues.

Diamondbacks struggling with defense

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) throws to first base in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Over the past two games in Mexico City, the Diamondbacks committed four official errors. As ugly as that number already looks, four does not do justice the full total of defensive missteps.

Geraldo Perdomo failed to turn a somewhat-routine double play in game one in Mexico City, and was injured in the process. Those two outs — and the ensuing runs — helped the Padres turn a 4-0 deficit into a 5-4 lead over Arizona in a critical moment.

In game two, Ryne Nelson lost what might have been a scoreless second inning after a ground ball got past Ildemaro Vargas at second base. An unnecessarily errant throw by Jose Fernandez at shortstop later. brought the tying run to second base in the eighth.

Arizona came into Sunday's game dead center among 30 teams (15th) in errors committed (14 total), though they have been somewhat sharp as a general whole in total defense. They came into Sunday ranking eighth in Fielding Run Value (+7) and seventh in DRS (+11).

But the times they have made defensive gaffes do seem to come at some of the most inopportune moments. Especially considering the below-average overall output of the D-backs' pitching (a 24th-ranked 4.53 team ERA), the defense behind the mound must be sharp — and consistently so.

It's not that major league teams don't make mistakes. The D-backs — even when they were one of the best defensive teams in baseball between 2023 and 2024 — obviously still made some errors.

But Arizona made a conscious effort to return to their former defensive ways this offseason. They brought the platinum glove Nolan Arenado to man third base and signed Carlos Santana (who is on the IL) to play first.

And yet, there is not quite the same sense of stability that might have been expected from a team that has twice in the past four seasons committed the fewest errors in baseball.

Granted, the pitching has been an issue as well of late. But picking up the baseball reliably is one of manager Torey Lovullo's "pillars" and something Arizona looked to emphasize coming in to the 2026 season. So far, there have been mixed results. But consistency is needed to get back to elite defensive status.