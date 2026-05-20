Scary Corbin Carroll Moment Leads to Chaotic Diamondbacks 'Home Run'

It won't go down in the box score as a home run, but it might have taken more out of Corbin Carroll than a traditional homer.

The Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder crushed a middle-down sinker from San Francisco Giants right-hander Landen Roupp, sending it 111.5 MPH off the bat, deep to left field. Carroll raced around the bases, heading for third in an attempt to beat the throw.

The throw was not exactly inaccurate. Perhaps it was a bit too accurate. The relay from second baseman Luis Arraez struck Carroll square on his helmet-free head. After an initial reaction, he was waved home by third base coach JR House, for what would be a little league home run and a 1-0 Diamondbacks lead in the first inning.

It's something different every day. pic.twitter.com/PDRsMgjTWY — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 20, 2026

The play would ultimately go down as a triple and a throwing error on Arraez, but it function as a default home run. Collective breaths were held, however, as Carroll appeared to be in some pain coming off the field.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll struck by throw for little league home run

May 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) slides into third base with a triple against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Carroll did head into the clubhouse, presumably to be checked for a concussion, but returned to play defense, and took his next at-bat. The Diamondbacks appear to avoided disaster, though no official word has been given as of this writing.

Despite not counting as a traditional home run, it still went down as Carroll's 49th career triple. It was his sixth of the young 2026 season, which leads the league. With that knock, the 25-year-old star moves to just four triples shy of the franchise record — held by Stephen Drew with 52 in 773 career games.

Carroll is on pace to completely smash that ceiling.

It's coming at the right time, as well. Carroll was one of the many Diamondbacks hitters mired in an ugly slump. It had become concerning to watch Carroll, as well as contributors like Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo, struggle to produce. Arizona's offense had been somewhat lifeless.

But the speedy outfielder appears to be fully out of that slump. He's hitting .287/.394/.567 with a .961 OPS, is taking more walks and is reducing his chase. He, himself, noted a bit of a change in approach after his dominant two-homer game at Coors Field in Colorado a few days prior.

So long as Carroll's head does not offer him any troubles, Tuesday's event can simply go down as one of the wackier plays seen in baseball this season, and another testament to Carroll's talent and extreme toughness.