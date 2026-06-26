Corbin Carroll Sets New Diamondbacks Franchise Record

Arizona Diamondbacks superstar Corbin Carroll needed only one at-bat on Friday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays to set a new franchise record.

Carroll got a changeup at the bottom of the zone from Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez and crushed it 104 MPH to the right-center field wall. He raced around second and was safe easily at third base.

It was his 10th triple of the season, and the 53rd of his young career. That triple surpassed Stephen Drew for the all-time franchise lead, with many more games still to be played in Carroll's Diamondbacks career.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll sets franchise triples record

Jun 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carroll set the new record in just 566 career games, over parts of five major league seasons. It took Drew parts of seven seasons and 773 games to set the previous record of 52.

Carroll's speed has frequently allowed him to turn signles into extra-base hits, and well-struck extra-base hits into triples. His 10 triples this season leads all of major league baseball in that category by quite the wide margin, with Giants infielder Luis Arraez next in line with six on the year.

The 25-year-old star has been one of the biggest driving forces at the top of Arizona's lineup, though the Diamondbacks' offense has been a bit more lackluster than might have been expected coming into the year. Carroll himself is putting forward another MVP-caliber year, however, with a .912 OPS at the time of this writing and 13 home runs in 329 plate appearances so far this season.

Carroll is no longer simply a rising star, whose reputation is mostly known by avid Diamondbacks fans only. He has grown into one of the most electric, high-quality contributors across all of MLB. He's helping Arizona win games on both sides of the ball, as well.

To see Carroll reach this threshold of triples so early in his young career is not something that should be taken for granted. A player with such a strong blend of speed, power and intellect is not a common sight, even among the more talented rosters in baseball. Carroll doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, either; in fact, he seems to keep improving as he matures.

"It's really fun to watch for all of us," Lovullo said after a two-triple game by Carroll back on May 24. "What's a stand-up double to everybody else, the majority of people in the big leagues, it's a stand-up triple for him.

"When he hits that ball, he's doing everything he can to get going at full speed in order to get to third base. So, I enjoy every single one of them."