Corbin Carroll is Already Racing Toward Another Diamondbacks Record

The ordinary instinct of Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, when a ball is hit into a gap, is to immediately zero in on the cutoff man, in hopes of determining how the rest of the play might be lining up. When Corbin Carroll gets into one, his eyes are glued to the speedster the entire way.

When Carroll knows he has a chance for three bags, it's apparent. A next-level gear is reached, as he drowns out the baseball world around him and races into third base.

Carroll did so twice in Sunday afternoon's win over the Colorado Rockies. He went 4-for-4 at the plate in another stunning offensive performance — and inched ever closer to smashing yet another Diamondbacks record.

Corbin Carroll one triple shy of Diamondbacks record

May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) runs home on a Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) RBI against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Carroll's first triple of Sunday's game was the 50th of his young career. His second became his 51st. The Diamondbacks' franchise record for triples was set by Stephen Drew, with 52.

It took Drew parts of seven seasons in Arizona to set that record, in 773 total games. Carroll has played just 537 games in parts of five major league seasons, and is on pace to utterly smash Drew's 52.

With three games at Oracle Park in San Francisco looming, Carroll may have the record by the end of the week. Barring an injury, a new D-backs triples leader will be inevitably crowned this season.

Carroll has five multi-triple games in his career, and is one of just nine major league players to ever do so.

Additionally, the 25-year-old star extended his hitting streak to 12 games Sunday afternoon. That leads all of major league baseball in active streaks. He's hit in 14 straight against the Rockies. His four-hit game was his third of his career.

"It's really fun to watch for all of us," Lovullo said postgame. "What's a stand-up double to everybody else, the majority of people in the big leagues, it's a stand-up triple for him. It's done out of the box. When he hits that ball, he's doing everything he can to get going at full speed in order to get to third base. So, I enjoy every single one of them."

"I usually look at the cutoff man to see how everybody's lining up. As soon as that ball's hit, I look immediately at Corbin. He's cutting corners and by the time he's between first and second base, he is in full stride."

Carroll is hitting .301/.399/.580 with a .979 OPS and seven homers this season. For as good as he's been as the leader of the Diamondbacks' young core, he just seems to get better with each passing day.