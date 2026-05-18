Latest D-backs Injury Updates on Lawlar, Puk Are Very Good Signs

The Arizona Diamondbacks are back home to face the San Francisco Giants starting Monday night at Chase Field. They are 22-23 and fighting to stay relevant in the NL Wild card chase.

Prior to the game, manager Torey Lovullo addressed the media to gave health updates and spoke on several subjects. Notably, he provided updates on outfielder Jordan Lawlar and left-hander A.J. Puk.

Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Starting to Swing a Bat

Lawlar had a CT scan on his fractured right wrist, Lovullo revealed on Monday. The results were quite promising.

"The healing is exactly where it should be," Lovullo said. "He's begun light baseball activity. I think a bat was put in his hand today. He took some dry swings. Just real light baseball hitting activity. So, very good sign."

Apr 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar (10) gets hit with a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Lawlar was placed on the 60-day IL on April 3 and is not eligible to be activated until June 2. No official timeline was given for his return, but after such a long layoff he will certainly need more than just a few games of rehab assignment to get his timing back.

A.J. Puk on Track for Late May, Early June Rehab Assignment

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher A.J. Puk (33) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

A.J. Puk has been throwing bullpens and is scheduled to throw to live hitters on Tuesday at Salt River Fields. Then he is going to pitch in a Arizona Complex League game at Salt River on Saturday. The target is for him to throw one inning, 15-20 pitches.

Puk is on the 60-day IL retroactive to March 22, and is eligible to come off the injured list May 22. It won't be that soon, however. Puk had previously indicated he expected to go on a rehab assignment by the end of May. Lovullo said he expects it to be pretty close to that.

"Those are the plans right now." Lovullo said. "If he checks those boxes, I think we're going to get him out on rehab as soon as possible."

Puk had the internal brace procedure last year in June, as opposed to full Tommy John surgery. The expected recovery timeline is approximately 12-13 months, as opposed to 14-18 months for full Tommy John.

Managing Days Off for Diamondbacks' Starters

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) and Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) watch the game from the bench on July 12, 2024 at Chase Field in Phoenix. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is out of the lineup on Monday, but there is no injury. It's a planned day off after playing three straight games in Colorado. Gurriel was 4-for-12 in Colorado and hit his first home run of the season; the Giants are starting a lefty in Robbie Ray Monday night.

"[Gurriel] had a big home run yesterday," Lovullo said. "He said he was well enough to play in that environment for three straight days. So, I just told him, whether you have one today (meaning Sunday) or Monday, you're going to get one here pretty soon."

Speaking to Gurriel in the clubhouse, he was all smiles. He said he felt good and there were no issues with his surgically-repaired ACL.

Lovullo said he was planning to get more days off for other starters this week as well.

"I'm going to layer in some more guys here in the coming days. We made it through fine. Getting [Ketel] Marte off his feet yesterday was great, and he's ready to go today," said the manager.

The D-backs are three games into a 23-games-in-24-days stretch of the schedule. Their next off day is May 28, and after that June 8.

Tim Tawa, who only has four plate appearances in May, will get his first start this month in place of Gurriel. He was brought in as a late inning replacement for Merrill Kelly's complete game in Colorado and made a great leaping catch at the wall to rob extra bases.

Tawa is hitting just .152 on 7-for-46 batting this year. He hit a game-changing grand slam in the D-backs 12-7-come-from-behind victory over the Padres in Mexico City on April 26. His playing time dried up, however, with the return of Gurriel and the emergence of Jose Fernandez.

"Look, I was a role player," Lovullo said. "I was a bench player, and I know what it means to get games played on the field.

"He made that great play the other day in Colorado in Merrill Kelly's game. He had that at-bat in Texas. Those go a long way, and then you get a start. It just rejuvenates you and just gives you a good feeling to go out there and help contribute to the team."