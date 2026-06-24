D-backs Part Ways With Carlos Santana in a New 3-Player Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move ahead of their game three matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.

As expected, and as had been previously reported, left-handed starting pitcher Mitch Bratt has been called up from Triple-A Reno in order to make his major league debut Wednesday afternoon.

To clear a spot on the 26-man roster, left-hander Kohl Drake was optioned back to Reno. Drake had been called up to provide long relief, but did not manage to find his way into a game before heading back down to the minor leagues.

The intriguing move, however, is the decision to part with veteran first baseman Carlos Santana. Santana was reinstated from the 60-day Injured List (strained right adductor), but subsequently designated for assignment. It would appear his time in Arizona is done, at least for the time being.

Diamondbacks part with Carlos Santana

Diamondbacks first baseman Carlos Santana (41) throws out a Brewers runner at second base during a spring training game against the Brewers at Salt River Fields on March 20, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 40-year-old Santana only managed to get into eight games for Arizona prior to his groin injury, posting an ugly .279 OPS in the process. It was a small sample size, but Santana was not an effective major league bat in his limited time up.

In his stead, Ildemaro Vargas swung a hot bat through April, but has since cooled off. Arizona's first base struggles have continued, with Vargas, Tim Tawa and Pavin Smith, plus rookies Jose Fernandez and LuJames Groover, struggling to produce offensively. They have all played relatively solid defense, however.

There was a bit of a roster crunch looming once Santana first began to get into rehab games, but he suffered a setback, and has not played since April. He hit just .083/.195/.167 in Triple-A over 10 rehab games.

Santana could be claimed, despite his lofty age and lack of offensive production. If not, he might seek an opportunity elsewhere in free agency, though there is a possibility he's played his last game in the majors. Though the D-backs do not have a clear-cut first base option, they have multiple players who can fill that spot at the moment, and did not have room for Santana to return.

Diamondbacks call up Bratt, option Drake

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mitch Bratt (60) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Bratt has a 2.84 ERA in Reno, which is quite the achievement given the offense-heavy environment. He's Arizona's No. 14 overall prospect and No. 6 pitching prospect, and was packaged alongside Drake and righty David Hagaman in the deal that sent Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers.

Bratt was down on the IL with a minor shoulder injury earlier this month, but appears healthy. It is a bit strange to see Drake sent down in this move, as Drake could have provided long relief if Bratt's outing was limited — as it is expected to be.

Drake has struggled in Reno, with a 7.83 ERA in 14 starts. He's currently Arizona's No. 12 prospect, but his debut will have to wait.