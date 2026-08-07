Diamondbacks Send Young Starting Pitcher to AAA in New Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a switch on their pitching staff.

In a new roster move, the Diamondbacks have optioned left-handed starting pitcher Kohl Drake to Triple-A Reno. To fill that roster spot, right-handed reliever Kade Strowd has been recalled from Triple-A.

Strowd will provide a fresh arm in Arizona's bullpen, while Drake will head to Reno after a bit of a rough outing his last time out against the San Diego Padres.

Diamondbacks option Kohl Drake

Jul 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kohl Drake (58) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake has shown some flashes of high-quality performance, but holds a 5.40 ERA at the time of this move.

Drake has made four starts, two of which have been more sturdy. His debut was impressive. He's struck out 13 batters in his first 16.2 major league innings, but has also walked six.

Drake was part of the Merrill Kelly trade with the Texas Rangers in 2025, alongside fellow rookie left-hander Mitch Bratt. With right-hander Michael Soroka's return from injury imminent, the Diamondbacks had a bit of a crunch in their rotation between the two rookies.

The results likely speak for themselves. Bratt's most recent outing saw him pitch a historic, dominant seven scoreless innings against the Padres. He allowed one hit and struck out nine batters. That would have been a tough outing to top, but Drake certainly did not. He only got through 3.2 innings on Thursday night and allowed three runs on six hits a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

So Drake will head to Reno, and it looks like Bratt will be staying in the rotation for the time being. Drake has a 6.92 ERA in 16 starts for the Reno Aces — a rough number, even given the high-octane environment of the offense-heavy PCL.

Diamondbacks recall Kade Strowd

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kade Strowd (24) delivers to the plate in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strowd was another arm acquired via trade. He was the primary return of the deal that sent Blaze Alexander to the Baltimore Orioles.

Strowd is a multi-inning reliever, and made his Diamondbacks debut at the big league level on June 5. That outing did not go particularly well, as he gave up a run on three walks and a hit in one-plus frames against a potent Washington Nationals offense.

Strowd exited that game alongside a trainer and was subsequently optioned back to Reno. He ended up avoiding serious injury and did not go on the IL, but he's also struggled in Triple-A. He's posted a 6.63 ERA for the Reno Aces, however his one-run inning on August 4 snapped a streak of six scoreless appearances prior.