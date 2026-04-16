What D-backs' Huge Series Win vs Orioles Told Us — And What it Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks watched a 7-1 lead evaporate into a brutal game one loss against the Baltimore Orioles this week. And yet, the D-backs came away with their third straight series win.

In a tough stretch of nine games in nine days, shuttling between east coast cities, Arizona will return to Chase Field with a 6-3 road trip record.

After taking two of three from Baltimore at Camden Yards, here's what we learned about this team — and what questions are now more pressing than ever.

What we learned from D-backs' series win over Orioles

1: This isn't last year's D-backs

Apr 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tim Tawa (13) reacts with infielder Jose Fernandez (11) after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Blowing a six-run lead in game one was a recipe for a flat series. It felt eerily similar to the type of loss that would send the 2025 D-backs into a team-wide slump.

So after losing a game one that was well within their grasp in brutal fashion, it would not have been a surprise to see poor offense and compounded poor pitching in games two and three.

But Arizona pitched a highly-effective game two, earning a bounce-back 4-3 win in game two. They battled back from multiple deficits in game three to win in extra innings.

Not often has that been the type of response the D-backs would provide after such a heartbreaking blown lead. They are clearly still confident in their ability to come back, even in the face of poor pitching efforts.

2: Merrill Kelly is back

Apr 14, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) delivers during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Sometimes, it's good to simply have a calming veteran presence — one a team knows they can count on for a proficient, even if not flashy outing.

Merrill Kelly's first start back from the IL was just that. Despite displaying uncharacteristically poor command (throwing 46 of 86 pitches for strikes) and running into a decent amount of hard contact, he left the game after 5.1 innings of two-run baseball and left in line for the win.

There's something to be said for pitchers who manage to get the job done no matter how good (or poor) their command and stuff may be that day.

Questions remaining after D-backs series vs Orioles

1: What is Ildemaro Vargas' true ceiling?

Apr 14, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Ildemaro Vargas is no longer just a utility player who happens to make the right plays at the right times. He has been one of the best hitters in the game in the early stages of 2026.

Every series, one can't help but wonder if this is the end of Vargas' extended success — if regression is about to hit. But it hasn't, yet.

Vargas went 5-for-14 (.357) in the series, with two doubles and a critical three-run homer late in game two to take a lead. Despite this, his season numbers actually went down.

He's now hitting .383/.408/.660 on the season, but these aren't cheap hits. His .375 expected batting average is atop all of MLB. He's hitting the sweet spot of his bat at a 48.6% clip, and he's limiting whiffs and strikeouts.

The question will remain: how long can this continue? Is this a true late-career surge, or the right swings at the right time?

It's past the point of wondering whether or not Vargas can be a quality hitter — he has certainly proven that. But when regression does hit (as is inevitable for any player), does it hit a bit softer than may have been expected?

2: Which bullpen is the real bullpen?

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryan Thompson (81) pitches against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on March 30, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The D-backs' bullpen gave up eight runs in just 3.2 innings in game one. They blew a massive lead in dramatic fashion.

The D-backs' bullpen gave up two runs in 7.2 innings in games two and three and converted both ninth-inning (or later) save opportunities.

The level of trust is not there yet with this group. There has been too much history of heartbreak to buy fully in, and the brutal meltdowns have happened this year, as well. But it does feel as if more often than not, Arizona's relief group is getting the job done.

The question is, simply, whether the positive or negative results become the more frequent outcome.