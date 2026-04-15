Diamondbacks Win Wild Back-and-Forth Game vs Orioles in Extra Innings

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to win tough. In a Wednesday afternoon rubber match against the Baltimore Orioles, the D-backs fought back from a late-game deficit to win 8-5 in extra innings.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez had his least effective start of the season. He gave up four runs over five innings. But the left-hander still managed to leave with the game well within comeback range.

The Diamondbacks traded runs with the Orioles throughout the Wednesday afternoon thriller, with four different lead swaps as the game progressed. Arizona is now 11-8, coming off an extremely successful 6-3 east coast road trip.

"We had to rebound a little bit, and these guys are tough," manager Torey Lovullo said to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame. "The sacrifices that they all made for one another. ... It's just one thing after another, and they went out there for one another and played together."

Arizona Diamondbacks battle back, again

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian del Castillo (25) reacts after hitting a two-run scoring single during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The D-backs allowed their opponent to score first for the 10th time this season. They have won seven of those games — the best record across baseball in such a situation by a wide margin.

As has been the case many times, Arizona immediately responded after a 1-0 deficit with two runs in the top of the third inning — Del Castillo's first two RBI of the game. He crushed a ball deep to left center, deflected by Orioles outfielder Weston Wilson for a two-run triple (changed from an initial error) and a 2-1 lead.

Rodriguez would allow Baltimore to tie the game one inning later, so the D-backs responded with another run — this time on back-to-back doubles from Alek Thomas and Jorge Barrosa.

And after yet another home run off the bat of Orioles infielder Jeremiah Jackson gave Baltimore a 4-3 lead in the fifth, the D-backs once again tied the contest one half-inning later.

The back-and-forth continued in the seventh, before a 5-5 tie was finally carried into extra innings. Del Castillo's two-run shot and a Nolan Arenado RBI single in the top half of the 10th would be all the D-backs needed to earn a wild victory.

Every member of the D-backs' lineup recorded at least one base hit. Corbin Carroll had two doubles. Del Castillo, Arenado and Ildemaro Vargas had two hits each. Even Ketel Marte, who was absent from Tuesday's game with back tightness, recorded a rare bunt single.

Diamondbacks' bullpen holds firm, again

Apr 14, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Juan Morillo (62) delivers during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Despite Rodriguez's relatively poor outing, Arizona's pitching staff had yet another positive performance. Kevin Ginkel, pitching two innings of relief, allowed the only run not charged to Rodriguez.

Taylor Clarke and Ryan Thompson both threw scoreless innings. Right-hander Juan Morillo, after a shaky outing on Tuesday, pitched a shutdown 10th inning to record the save, without allowing Baltimore's ghost runner to score.