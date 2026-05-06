The Diamondbacks' Best Story Just Keeps Getting Better

By now, Ildemaro Vargas is no longer an Arizona Diamondbacks secret. He's national baseball news.

Earlier this week, Vargas was named the National League Player of the Month for an exceptional stretch of April play. In the 10th year of the journeyman's major league career, all of baseball now knows his name.

"It's like a dream come true," Vargas said through a translator. "[With] so many... great players out there, for me to be named, it's special for myself and my family.

"Not so long ago I was playing in an independent league. Not so long ago I was released by five different organizations. So, what I'm going through, what I'm living right now is a dream come true."

That type of dream-come-true is to be expected when one puts up a monthly slash of .372/.393/.663, with an OPS of 1.056 and five home runs.

"He got everybody's attention in Major League Baseball," manager Torey Lovullo said. "Probably never thought that he'd be getting that type of attention. I thought he handled it really, really well."

But in Vargas' own head, he hasn't accomplished anything. He just wants to continue to work hard.

"Stay humble, Vargy," he said, alongside his unending grin.

Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas on his success

Perhaps one of the most impressive parts of Vargas' statistical success is the distinct peripheral support. Meaning, his hits, his slug and his results are not attributed to pure luck. His expected batting average of .350 is tied for second in MLB.

He's made adjustments, of course, but Lovullo said he always saw the potential for that type of success in Vargas.

"I always felt like if he got a break, he could get on a run like this," Lovullo said. "He does a lot right."

"He can turn around velocity. ... What I think has happened overthe course of time is he's learned how to hit. He's learned how to check off of pitches and get into counts and stay in counts and battle through an at-bat."

Vargas said his adjustments have helped him understand "how to swing at strikes."

"Just being able to continue to work every day," Vargas said. "Knowing that being here is difficult. Just being able to appreciate that," he said.

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) celebrates in the dugout after Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado’s (28) (not pictured) home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Beyond the numbers, the production and the ultimate success story, Vargas has remained the same, positive, uplifting presence in Arizona's clubhouse. To see the statistical reward is merely an addendum to an already-important member of the organization.

"He's always been a favorite of a lot of people inside of this clubhouse and inside of this front office as well," Lovullo said. "What sticks out to me is the consistency in which he was coming to the ballpark, the level-headedness in which he was taking every at-bat."

And that feeling is mutual.

"I'm very thankful for the [Diamondbacks] having a lot of patience with me and allowing me to be here. And... very grateful to all my teammates as well," Vargas said.

"I'm a warrior. I'm a battler. I believe in myself, and I love my life."