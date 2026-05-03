Historic D-backs Streak Comes to an End in Tough Loss to Cubs

On Saturday afternoon, as the Arizona Diamondbacks were shut out by a score of 2-0 by the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, more was lost than simply a game.

Utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas has been the D-backs' hottest hitter. He had been riding a historic 27-game hit streak (dating back to 2025), but went 0-for-4 on Saturday despite hitting two balls north of 100 MPH. Such is the game of baseball, unfortunately.

Vargas' hit streak ended at 27, as Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga carved up Arizona's lineup. Vargas had hit safely in 24 straight games to begin the year, which was a franchise record by a wide margin. The 27-game streak going back to the previous year tied Paul Goldschmidt for second place in all-time D-backs hit streaks.

After going 4-for-4 in Friday's loss to Chicago, Vargas was just three games away from tying Luis Gonzalez for the longest overall hitting streak in franchise history, but that will not ultimately be the case — for the time being.

"It was a great run for him, and I just told him how proud I was of him," manager Torey Lovullo said, speaking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh postgame. "He had the baseball world on the edge of his seat. Start a new [streak] tomorrow. It was a great run for you and a great ride fo rall of us because of what you did."

D-backs' Ildemaro Vargas loses hit streak in loss to Cubs

Apr 14, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Vargas' hit streak may be over, but his impact has been much more than just the flashy record.

Even after an 0-for-4 game, the veteran infielder is hitting .388/.412/.673 with a team-leading six homers. His batting average leads all qualified major league hitters by nearly 50 points. His 1.085 OPS ranks third in baseball.

Vargas has been hitting the ball hard, coming through in clutch moments, and getting on base at an immense clip — all while providing an extreme positive energy to Arizona's clubhouse. His .358 expected batting average (which is second in MLB) shows that his success has been anything but overly reliant on luck.

"I'm very happy," Vargas said through a translator. "I never thought that I would ever have a streak of this magnitude in the big leagues. I can start another one tomorrow.

"I always think about the day-to-day, and I think the most important thing is to thank God for being here and thank the organization for giving me the opportunity to show that I can keep playing baseball."

Unfortunately, the rest of the D-backs' hitters did not pick up Vargas on Saturday. Arizona was held scoreless, only. managing four hits and one walk. It's difficult to win a baseball game with that type of offensive output.

But Sunday will provide a new opportunity — both for the D-backs to salvage a series and avoid a sweep, and for Vargas to get right back into the hit column. Regardless, what the 34-year-old veteran has accomplished in the early part of 2026 has been impressive, to say the least.