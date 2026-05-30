Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes Takes Major Step Forward in Recovery

Arizona Diamondbacks injured ace Corbin Burnes continues to make progress toward an eventual return to a major league mound.

According to a recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, Burnes made a particularly significant step forward in his recovery process on Friday.

Burnes, who had been throwing bullpens, finally faced live hitters for the first time since he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured elbow midway through the 2025 season.

According to the report, Burnes' live session took 20 pitches. There was no information available of exactly the extent to which his velocity has returned, as it was sitting in the low 90s at the beginning of a lengthy rehab process.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes faces live hitters

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes (39) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This latest update is a good sign for Burnes' timeline, which has been quite aggressive ever since the outset of his rehab process. He's been aiming to make a return around the time of the 2026 All-Star break in the middle of July, and that appears to be quite possible.

Burnes, speaking about his rehab recently, said he might even be slightly ahead of schedule, though the Diamondbacks will likely be careful with their $210 million ace, and may opt to keep him from overextending his process or rushing back too soon.

Arizona might be adjusting its outlook on these injury situations, after some slow starts from Merrill Kelly and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — Burnes is a more rigidly routine-oriented pitcher, and may be more adamant about his own timeline.

Burnes threw to a 2.66 ERA in 2025, though he only managed to make 11 starts before going down with the unfortunate injury. In 64.1 innings, he had punched out 63 batters and held a 3-2 record. His injury, alongside a slew of other D-backs ailments, was quite devastating to a pitching staff with high hopes.

Other Arizona Diamondbacks injury news

Mar 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith (26) hits a RBI single during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Piecoro reported several other updates to some key Diamondbacks injuries:

Outfielder Jordan Lawlar, who is recovering from a fractured wrist, was part of the contingent of hitters who took swings off Burnes. He is expected to get into an Arizona Complex League game on Saturday — a positive sign for his recovery, as well.

First baseman and DH Pavin Smith played in a rehab game with the Triple-A Reno Aces Wednesday, going 1-for-4 at the plate. He has been dealing with an illness, which is why he has not made another appearance yet. He is still expected to return around the time the Los Angeles Dodgers come to Chase Field in the upcoming week.