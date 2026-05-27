Diamondbacks Infielder Eyeing Dodgers Series Return

The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be getting one of their infield contributors back in the near future.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to reporters in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, said that first baseman and DH Pavin Smith could make his return around the time the Los Angeles Dodgers come to Chase Field for a four-game series.

That series is coming up soon, spanning June 1-4 in Phoenix. Whether or not Smith does return for the first game of that series, if at all, is not one hundred percent solidified. But it seems like a good bet to see Arizona's veteran left-handed bat back in the lineup when Los Angeles comes to town.

Smith has been on the Injured List with an elbow injury since March 30, after playing just two games — ironically, both against the Dodgers in LA.

Though it was initially considered to be simply elbow inflammation, Smith did not respond as well as hoped to the treatment, and he subsequently underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. That landed him on the 60-day IL, and he's been there ever since.

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith could be back for Dodgers series

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lovullo said the team chose to have Smith begin his rehab in Arizona, in the Complex League. He appeared in one such ACL game on Monday, going 0-for-4. Lovullo said everything "seemed to be going OK" following that appearance.

Beyond that, some rehab appearances in one of the Diamondbacks' affiliate clubs appears to be in order. Arizona seems to be lengthening its outlook on players' rehab volume of late, after some early-return woes from players like Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Merrill Kelly.

"We're looking to get him here as soon as possible," Lovullo said (h/t Alex Weiner on X/Twitter). "We got to make sure that he's doing everything right."

"I think he should get some affiliate at-bats and just get time up. It's hard. Everybody goes through it. They think they're ready. We go over what Merrill [Kelly] did, right? He was pounding the table to come a start earlier. It's just, you got to get some reps. You got to get all these live, hot reps — as many as possible. And I think affiliate ABs are very important for Pavin."

Torey Lovullo’s update on Pavin Smith, who played in a complex league game last night.



Lovullo said Smith could be back by the Dodgers series next week. pic.twitter.com/CMjA2RKEaR — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) May 27, 2026

When Smith does return, he'll most likely serve primarily as the left-handed DH option. Arizona will have to make a roster decision, either sending out catcher Adrian Del Castillo — who has been the lefty DH option in Smith's absence — or one of Tim Tawa or Jose Fernandez. They may also opt to DFA veteran backup catcher Aramis Garcia, as well.

Smith hit .258/.362/.434 in 2025, though he was limited to just 87 games as a result of both platoon efforts and more injury troubles. He delivered one base hit, one RBI and two walks in his eight plate appearances against the Dodgers to open 2026 before going on the IL.