Diamondbacks DFA Struggling Reliever, Call Up Two Minor Leaguers

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made somewhat of a surprise roster move on Father's day morning to make room for Jose Cabrera on the 40-man roster. As previously reported, Cabrera was tabbed to make his Major League Debut to be the Sunday starter against the Minnesota Twins. That required a 40-man roster move.

The Diamondbacks DFA Yilber Diaz

Jul 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Yilber Diaz (45) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The corresponding 40-man roster move to make room for Cabrera was to designate right-hand reliever Yilber Diaz for assignment. Diaz had just been called up Friday night to fill in the bullpen following the injury to Ryne Nelson.

In addition to calling up Cabrera, the D-backs also called up left-hander Kohl Drake, and optoned Philip Abner back to Triple-A Reno. Abner threw 2.2 innings, 44 pitches Saturday night.

Diaz did not pitch on Friday, but due to the Michael Soroka injury, the D-backs had to use 8 pitchers on Friday and were desperate for innings on Saturday. Zac Gallen was knocked out of the game in the fifth inning without recording an out.

Diaz entered, and recorded just two outs while giving up seven runs on seven hits, including a grand slam. He threw 44 pitches in the frame and still could not get the third out.

Diaz had been having some success as short reliever for Reno in 2026. In 32 innings he posted a 4.50 ERA in the run happy environment of the PCL. That work included 43 strikesouts, but also 21 walks and 32 hits.

While Diaz is a hard thrower, and had a somewhat successful debut in 2024 when he posted a 3.81 ERA in 28 innings, he was not able to sustain that level.

Diaz struggled to a 10.58 ERA in the minor leagues last year, and was converted from starting to relief. But the improvements in 2026 in Reno were not enough to save his roster spot after Saturday's performance.

Diaz will need to clear waivers in order to remain in the D-backs organization. One aspect of this move that is puzzling is the D-backs had the option to move Ryne Nelson to the 60-day Injured list, and thus could have created a 40-man roster spot that way. Nelson is expected to be out for at least 8-12 weeks, according to the timeline provided by Torey Lovullo.

Kohl Drake Gets the Call

Kohl Drake is a 25-year old left-hander who was acquired from the Texas Rangers at last year's trade deadline as part of the Merrill Kelly deal.

Drake is a starting pitcher, and has made 14 starts and thrown 54 innings this year. The results have not been pretty, as he's pitched to a 7.83 ERA. The underlying metrics are not much better as he has a 6.39 xERA and 6.36 FIP

This move is clearly about having a pitcher who can provide length out of the bullpen for Sunday and perhaps Monday in St. Louis. Drake last started on June 16, and would likely be called upon in the event of a short outing by Cabrera.

This article will be updated once further clarification for the Diamondbacks is available.