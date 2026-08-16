Diamondbacks Make New Bullpen Roster Move

On Sunday, ahead of their game three finale matchup with the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta, the Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move.

Fans who were hoping to see the return of electric flamethrower Justin Martinez will have to wait just a little bit longer, however.

Right-handed reliever Dennis Santana, who the Diamondbacks had signed to a minor league deal back on August 6, has been selected to the major league roster.

To clear room for Santana on the 40-man roster, left-hander Philip Abner has been designated for assignment, after pitching the ninth inning of Saturday evening's win.

Diamondbacks select Dennis Santana

Apr 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana (60) throws during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santana is not far removed from being one of the most dominant relievers in the game.

He pitched to an elite 2.44 ERA for the Pirates back in 2024 after he was claimed off waivers from the Yankees. He parlayed that success into another excellent season in 2025, pitching to a stellar 2.18 ERA with 16 saves, 13 holds and strong peripherals.

But that certainly has not been the case so far in 2026. Santana has been hit hard this year, pitching to a 6.05 ERA for the Pirates before they ultimately made the decision to DFA him back on July 23, subsequently releasing him just six days later.

Santana has good stuff, with a mid-90s fastball/sinker combo, a compact slider, a hard changeup and occasional cutter. It's mainly been command that's haunted him this year, with a 4.54 BB/9 that is over double his previous season's number. He's also been bit by eight home runs in just 41.2 innings.

There is some familiarity with Diamondbacks assistant GM Jeremy Bleich from his time in Pittsburgh, however. Santana pitched two games with the Reno Aces, giving up three runs in 0.2 innings in his first game, but picking up two strikeouts in a scoreless frame the next time out.

Diamondbacks designate Philip Abner for assignment

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Philip Abner (50) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona needed a 40-man roster spot, and Abner has been primarily an up-and-down depth arm this season. He has a 6.28 ERA with six strikeouts and eight walks over eight appearances in 14.1 innings. He has been recalled from Reno five times this season, most recently on August 5.

Generally, Abner has been an arm called upon to provide length. He's also the only legitimate left-hand reliever available to the Diamondbacks other than leverage arm Brandyn Garcia. There is a chance he could clear waivers and return to the organization.

The Diamondbacks will have to make another alteration to their 40-man roster once Martinez does make his return. For now, Abner will depart in favor of Santana.