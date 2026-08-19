Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen Finally Speaks Out on Ketel Marte Drama

The Arizona Diamondbacks are dealing with a situation involving second baseman Ketel Marte for the second time in two seasons.

Earlier this week, Marte was an unexpected no-show to Fenway Park in Boston. That led to his surprise placement on the Restricted List, dealing with a personal issue.

Contact has been limited between Marte and the Diamondbacks since, however, and the second baseman was expected to head back to Arizona for an MRI on his knee. The knee issue may or may not be related to Marte's unexcused absence.

On Wednesday, Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen appeared on Arizona Sports 98.7's Wolf & Luke Show. Though he did not divulge any internal details, what he had to say was somewhat telling about the situation.

Diamondbacks' GM Mike Hazen speaks on Ketel Marte situation

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hazen said he has spoken with Marte over text, but plans to meet with the second baseman in person on Thursday — a scheduled off day for the Diamondbacks.

"I don't have a lot of details. I know everybody is itching for details. I don't have a lot that I can really share at this point in time. He's obviously flying back here for an MRI tomorrow. I'm set to meet with him tomorrow," Hazen said.

"We are fully committed to helping in any way that we can figure out how this gets better and moves forward. Yes. We have been that way since day one, and we always have been."

And that is the case with any professional organization. Internal issues are dealt with often, out of the public eye. That doesn't make these situations easy, but it's not entirely out of the ordinary.

"Look, players go through things. It's a long season. Things happen," Hazen said. "We deal with stuff that you never hear about."

"There's no playbook. There's no blueprint. Yes, we have [dealt with similar issues in the past]. But some of this stuff is public and some of it's more private. This was obviously a very public situation that happened, and we're going to have to deal with it as such."

When asked point blank if Marte would play again this season, Hazen said this:

"There's a lot of variables. I'll say that I'm hopeful. I've never not been hopeful. ... Going too far beyond that is probably not something that I can honestly get into right now."

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen introduces new starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during a news conference at Chase Field on Dec. 12, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have not played good baseball since this story began to unfold. After a recent hot streak and two series wins over the Dodgers and Braves, Arizona lost the first two games to the Red Sox in blowout fashion.

"I'm not going to lie to you and say that it doesn't look like there's some kind of impact [from the Marte situation] that has happened," Hazen said. "But these guys are professionals. They know what they need to do to separate."

"We are where we are. We have to deal with it. The focus needs to remain on playing good baseball. The fans deserve it. ... trying to finish this thing off and get into the playoffs with all the things that have gone on with this team, that's what needs to remain the focus, period."