Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19
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The Boston Red Sox are looking to sweep away the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon.
After a rough road trip, the Sox have returned home with two big wins over Arizona, 11-1 and 9-4.
The Snakes have now lost three in a row and five of their last eight games.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-159)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+131)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks +147
- Red Sox -158
Total
- 8 (Over -114/Under -106)
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.11 ERA)
- Red Sox: Payton Tolle (8-6, 2.97 ERA)
Brandon Pfaadt has allowed just a single unearned run in his last four starts, including a two-hit gem across seven innings against the Braves last time out.
Payton Tolle is coming off a gem of his own, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in eight shutout innings against the Blue Jays. He’s now allowed five runs in 25.1 innings across his last four starts.
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): ARID, NESN
- Diamondbacks record: 66-61
- Red Sox record: 68-58
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brandon Pfaadt OVER 17.5 Outs (-103)
The Diamondbacks have been letting Pfaadt go at least six innings in each of his last five starts, topping out at 101 pitches in seven innings to end July in Pittsburgh.
Boston’s offense is hot, but given Arizona’s bullpen struggles, I don’t see the Diamondbacks pulling Pfaadt before he’s completed six innings tonight.
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
I also don’t see the Red Sox putting up another crooked number to end the series.
Both of these teams trend to the UNDER this season, and we have two hot pitchers on the mound.
Even with Boston’s offensive outbursts this series, I’m surprised this total isn’t at least at 7.5 given the pitching matchup.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-106)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop