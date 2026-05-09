Ryan Waldschmidt's First MLB Start Ushers in New D-backs Era

Arizona Diamondbacks fans were already treated to Ryan Waldschmidt's official MLB debut on Friday night — a pinch-hit at-bat in the eighth inning that led to his first career base hit.

But on Saturday, a new era of the D-backs outfield begins. Waldschmidt will get his first official start at the major league level against the New York Mets in Arizona's 4:15 p.m. game at Chase Field.

Waldschmidt will play center field and bat ninth in the order — and there's a reason for that.

Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt gets first start vs Mets

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt in the dugout prior to the game against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Waldschmidt's ability to see numerous pitches in an at-bat, work walks and check off pitches outside the zone allow him to profile similarly to the way Geraldo Perdomo managed at-bats at the bottom of the order.

With a player like Perdomo — or Waldschmidt — in the nine-hole, it essentially turns the final hitter in the order into an extension of the leadoff man, turning the order over to allow the big bats to do damage.

That is something that's been missing from Arizona's offense lately, as the D-backs came into Friday night's game seeing 400 fewer pitches thus far than they had at this point in the 2025 season.

As far as defense is concerned, Waldschmidt was a primary left fielder in college, but has displayed a high level of athleticism and good instincts in center field of late.

With the recent and perhaps somewhat surprising move to DFA center fielder Alek Thomas, that role immediately becomes Waldschmidt's, though it would not be a surprise to see him spell Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in left field on occasion, as well.

Below is Arizona's full lineup for Saturday night's game:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Adrian Del Castillo 1B Ildemaro Vargas LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. C Gabriel Moreno CF Ryan Waldschmidt

Also notable is the fact that Ketel Marte is back in the lineup. Marte, who had missed only one game prior to Friday, was a late scratch from the series opener after he was sent home with an illness. Manager Torey Lovullo indicated the illness was not severe, and that appears to be the case.

Merrill Kelly in need of quality start

May 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

On the mound for Arizona will be veteran righty Merrill Kelly. Kelly holds an ugly 9.95 ERA thus far in the 2026 season, and is in dire need of a bounce-back start. In his last three starts, Kelly has not managed to go longer than five innings or allow fewer than five runs.

Though his command looked much-improved early on in his most recent start against the Cubs, that command began to waver drastically as his pitch count climbed. What was looking like a quality start devolved into a problematic fifth inning and six earned runs.

This will just be Kelly's fifth start of the year after he began the season on the IL, but the D-backs need their reliable veteran to get back on track sooner than later.