D-backs Give New Injury Update on Jordan Lawlar and Justin Martinez

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still awaiting the return of a handful of injured players, with the hope that some reinforcements will be on the way for the home stretch of a playoff race.

On Sunday, ahead of Arizona's game three finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, manager Torey Lovullo gave a rundown of some of those injured players' statuses and next steps.

Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar to keep rehab in AA Amarillo

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Jordan Lawlar, who has been dealing with yet another hamstring strain, has been playing in some rehab games for Double-A Amarillo. Lawlar took five at-bats for the Sod Poodles Saturday night, going 2-for-5 with a stolen base but three strikeouts.

Lovullo said the Diamondbacks have chosen to allow Lawlar to stay in Amarillo to continue his rehab there, as opposed to making a jump up to Triple-A Reno.

"We've elected to keep him in Amarillo," Lovullo said. "It's just there to continue his game progression."

"Keeping him there might shorten it on the back side, get him back here a little bit quicker. So that was the math and the reason for that idea that was thrown out to me. I thought it was a really good one, so we continued that."

Justin Martinez to move rehab to AAA Reno

Jun 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Justin Martinez (63) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flamethrowing reliever Justin Martinez, recovering from elbow surgery, threw another scoreless rehab inning on Friday night for the High-A Visalia Rawhide. He has pitched two scoreless frames there with three strikeouts, one walk and no base hits allowed in two appearances.

Lovullo said Martinez will be continuing his throwing program and will transfer his rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

"He looks great, feels great," Lovullo said. "He said his outing in Visalia was a little bit more complete the first time. The fastball command was a little shaky, all to be expected. He's such a great evaluator, so accountable to where he is, that I got excited about his second outing in Visalia."

Other Diamondbacks health updates

Jun 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson (99) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (adductor strain) took five at-bats as the DH in a bridge camp game. Lovullo said the intensity has not ramped up yet for Gurriel, however.

"I know the five at-bats are a good sign, but I don't think there was a lot of intensity after he hit the baseball. So we're going to start to feed in some more running mechanics and getting him around the bases," the manager said.

Right-hander Drey Jameson (hip impingement) threw two innings on 32 pitches in that same bridge game and came out feeling good. Lovullo said Jameson should pitch in Reno some time this week.

Outfielder Tommy Troy (AC joint sprain, shoulder) took three live at-bats. Lovullo did not provide any updates in terms of timeline.