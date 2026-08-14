Diamondbacks Give New Injury Update on Jordan Lawlar, Justin Martinez

The Arizona Diamondbacks are eagerly awaiting the return to action of some of their injured contributors. On Friday, manager Torey Lovullo provided some updates.

Lovullo, speaking with Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show, touched on Jordan Lawlar and Justin Martinez — both of whom are rehabbing currently — first and foremost.

Here's what Lovullo had to say about those two players:

Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar to play more AA games

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawlar has been rehabbing a hamstring injury with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. After a slow start, the center fielder has crushed home runs in back-to-back games.

Lawlar did not play in Thursday's game, but Lovullo said the plan is for him to get into a bit more minor league action before he can make a return to a major league playing field.

"Lawlar's going to play a couple more games in a row and see how he feels. Stay tuned. It's looking very positive," Arizona's manager said.

He did, however, say it could be "within the week" to see both Lawlar and Martinez make their return to the MLB roster.

Lawlar has been limited to just 12 games with the D-backs this season, dealing with a fractured wrist and now the hamstring strain. Lawlar's injury woes have continued, though he's had success on both sides of the ball when active. He hit .316 with a .856 OPS in his 44 plate appearances this year.

Justin Martinez ends Triple-A rehab, will return to Arizona

Jun 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Justin Martinez (63) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez, the flamethrowing reliever, has thrown two rehab games with Class-A Visalia and two with Triple-A Reno. In those four innings, he has not allowed an earned run or a hit. He's struck out six and issued one walk, while his four-seam fastball climbed up above 102 MPH.

Lovullo said Martinez is going to head back to Arizona to continue working out at Salt River Fields.

"We'll see how he feels in the coming days," Lovullo said of Martinez. "[Lawlar and Martinez] are emerging, and it's potentially before this road trip is over. I'll leave it at that. We don't have a target date."

Martinez has had a lengthy recovery process after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the 2025 season. He should be an added boost to a somewhat-scuffling bullpen, but will be limited when he does make his return.

Lovullo also took note of right-handers Zac Gallen (elbow inflammation) and Ryne Nelson (elbow sprain). He did not offer a timeline for either.