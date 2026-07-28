Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Finally Looks Like His Old Self Again

He was lifted one out short of recording an official Quality Start, but the 5.2 innings Merrill Kelly completed in Pittsburgh on Monday were strongly reminiscent many such Quality Starts he's contributed as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 37-year-old veteran, who's been in the midst of a rough 2026 season, had his command dialed in against the Pirates. He was able to get through those 5.2 innings with just one run allowed — an unearned run as a result of a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Kelly allowed only four hits, all of which were singles, and walked one batter.

The veteran righty landed 61 of his 93 pitches for strikes for around a 66% strike rate, which was a significant tick up from what he's posted in even some of his more successful starts this season.

He looked like a pitcher in firm command of his arsenal, and the game at hand, and it came at the right time. Unfortunately, Kelly's offense and bullpen were unable to allow him to earn a victory, though he did exit his start with a 2-1 lead. Arizona lost in extra innings, 3-2.

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly looks like old self vs Pirates

Jul 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws a pitch against the Athletics in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The calling-card of a strong Kelly start has long been the performance of his trademark changeup. That pitch, which sits 88-90 MPH — only a handful of ticks slower than his four-seam fastball and sinker velocity — was on full display on Monday night.

Kelly leaned on that changeup 40% of the time in this outing, utilizing it 40 times out of 93 pitches. That number marks the most changeups he's thrown in an outing during his lengthy career.

On 26 swings against the changeup, the Pirates whiffed nine times. 16 times did they chase the offering out of the zone, as Kelly was able to place it in favorable locations throughout his night.

This type of outing was exactly what the Diamondbacks needed to see out of Kelly, whom they signed to a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason. Ever since a back issue held Kelly out of the first portion of the season, it's been a struggle for him to show the same level of command and dominance he's had in the past.

But the last month has been a return to form — at least, in terms of results. After entering July with an abysmal 5.84 ERA, Kelly has lowered that number with each passing start.

He has a 1.95 ERA this month, and has brought his season ERA down to 4.86. Over five starts (27.2 innings), he's allowed just six earned runs, and no more than two earned in a single game.

It hasn't always looked pretty, but Kelly is finding a way to keep the results coming, and showed one of the strongest versions of himself all season on Monday night. Arizona needs more of this.