Diamondbacks Make a New Roster Move As Brandon Pfaadt Returns
In this story:
It isn't much of a surprise, but the Arizona Diamondbacks have made a pitching roster move on Tuesday afternoon.
As expected, and as had been confirmed by manager Torey Lovullo following Monday night's win over the San Francisco Giants, right-hander Brandon Pfaadt has been recalled from Triple-A Reno, and will start for Arizona on Tuesday night against the Giants.
Pfaadt, of course, needed a spot on the 26-man roster; he is already on the 40-man roster, so no DFA or IL transfer was necessary. As a result, right-handed reliever Juan Burgos was the one sent back down to Triple-A, optioned following Monday night's game.
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt makes return to majors
It's been a tough year for Pfaadt, who has an ugly 5.92 ERA so far in the 2026 season. He began the year as a lock for the Diamondbacks' starting rotation, but struggled so heavily in his first handful of starts that the team made the decision to transition him into a reliever.
That conversion did not go well. Pfaadt displayed similar issues, and ended up posting nearly-identical ERAs — both bordering on 6.00 — as a starting pitcher, long reliever and short reliever.
So when the news broke that Corbin Burnes had suffered a setback in his rehab, Arizona opted to get Pfaadt starter reps once again, sending him down to Triple-A to get stretched back out. Subsequent injuries to both Ryne Nelson (elbow strain) and Michael Soroka (glute strain) have necessitated Pfaadt's return to the major league rotation, perhaps a bit earlier than initially expected.
Pfaadt pitched to a 1.80 ERA in three starts for the Reno Aces, though he did not pitch deeper than 3.2 innings in any of those starts. He will likely be limited to a shorter outing, possibly around 65 pitches or five innings at a maximum, depending on efficiency.
Diamondbacks option Juan Burgos
Burgos was a part of the trade that sent Eugenio Suarez back to Seattle at the 2025 deadline, but he has yet to make an impact for the D-backs. He made just one appearance since his recent recall, throwing 1.1 innings and allowing one run against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 26.
Burgos' stuff is of the high-velocity, high-movement variety, but his command has not been exceptionally sharp.
There have been flashes of success, but he owns a career 6.14 ERA in the majors, and is pitching to a 6.59 ERA in Triple-A this year, which is strongly below average, even for the offense-heavy Reno environment.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz