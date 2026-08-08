How to Watch Diamondbacks-Dodgers Game 2: Yamamoto vs Pfaadt

The Arizona Diamondbacks will have a chance to not only take two of three from the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, they'll also have an opportunity to claim the season series as they continue to chase a Postseason berth.

On Friday night, the Diamondbacks engineered a thrilling victory, as 23-year-old rookie outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt crushed his first walk-off home run to send a jam-packed Chase Field crowd home happy with a 4-3 win.

The Dodgers have now lost seven straight games, and five straight to Arizona, who also swept LA heading into the All-Star Break. But there's no guarantee that trend can continue, especially with the Dodgers' toughest arm taking the mound against D-backs righty Brandon Pfaadt.

Here's how you can watch the action at Chase Field, with a 5:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch.

How to watch Diamondbacks vs Dodgers game two

Jul 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) reacts after the final out of the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game will not be broadcast exclusively, which might come as a bit of a surprise given the gravity of the matchup — both by way of the Dodgers' national weight and the Diamondbacks' recent hot streak.

Instead, game two will be available as usual on MLB.TV. Diamondbacks fans living in-market can watch as a part of their D-backs.TV subscription, while those living out of both Arizona and LA markets can watch on the MLB.TV out-of-market package.

Dodgers fans living in the LA market can watch via SportsNet LA, the standard Dodgers broadcast option.

D-backs looking to listen to the action on the radio can tune into Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (English) or La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM (Spanish). Dodgers fans can listen on Dodgers Radio AM570 and KTNQ 1020.

Brandon Pfaadt vs Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) delivers a pitch agains the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning t at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday might feature the most exciting starting pitcher matchup of the series.

Brandon Pfaadt has been nearly untouchable since returning from Triple-A Reno, and has lowered an ERA that once sat at 5.92 all the way down to 3.66. He has not given up more than two runs in a start since his option and has worked efficiently and confidently with slightly-tweaked mechanics.

Pfaadt faced the Dodgers back on July 11 in LA, giving up two runs in 5.1 innings without walking a batter. He earned the win, facing the very same Dodgers pitcher Arizona will get Saturday night.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, of course, is having an excellent year. He's got a 2.76 ERA, but his worst start of the year by a decent margin was that July 11 game against the Diamondbacks. He was tagged for six runs in six innings thanks to a three-run homer by catcher James McCann.