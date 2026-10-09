Diamondbacks To Reportedly Keep Hitting Coach Despite Down Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks are retaining hitting coach Joe Mather, according to a new report from Arizona Spoirts 98.7's John Gambadoro.

This decision comes days after the team opted to part ways with pitching coach Brian Kaplan. Mather will be back in in the 2027 season — in whatever form that season may or may not take, of course.

Diamondbacks hold on to Joe Mather despite down season

Mather has helped the Diamondbacks put together some of the more formidable offenses in franchise history in recent seasons. He joined the club initially following its abysmal 2021 campaign.

The Diamondbacks led all of baseball in runs scored in the 2024 season, with their stars firing away consistently. They maintained a relatively high offensive output in 2025, but saw that production take somewhat of a step back in 2026.

Arizona's offense was not exactly poor in 2026. They still managed to plate the ninth-most runs in the major leagues (739), while hitting to a .720 OPS. But they struggled often with situational hitting.

Runners in scoring position provided a challenge it had not previously been for the D-backs, and the big knock was more elusive than it has been in the near past for a team that has lived and died by its offense moreso than its pitching.

On top of that, the D-backs were beset by slumps to some of their top bats in the order. Ketel Marte, famously, struggled to the tune of a .748 OPS, which was his worst such number since 2022.

Corbin Carroll slumped through a large portion of 2026's second half, posting a .239/.328/.467 slash and 22 homers — though some nagging injuries might have contributed to his inconsistencies.

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) hits an RBI double during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Arizona did get a shockingly positive year out of Gabriel Moreno, who hit .311, set career highs in nearly every offensive category, and earned the 2026 National League batting crown.

When Arizona decided to part with Kaplan, who helped the pitching staff become a much more reliable unit in 2026, that came as a bit of a surprise. To retain Mather despite the relative downturn in offense is of similarly surprising nature.

That said, Mather has enough history of success with this group of hitters to assume a more positive result could be well within reach in the seasons to come. Changes may be on the horizon for the rest of the coaching staff in the coming days, but that has not yet been revealed.