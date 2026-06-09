Diamondbacks to Sign Exciting 2-Way Star From Korea

The Arizona Diamondbacks are dipping into the international market, as they often do. But this one is a bit different than most international free agents Arizona has targeted in recent years.

According to a report from insider Francys Romero, the Diamondbacks are working to finalize an agreement with Korean star Junsang Eom. Eom, who is only 17 years old, is considered the No. 2 prospect in the KBO draft.

Sources: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Korean two-way player Junsang Eom are finalizing an agreement for the current 2025–26 international signing period.



Eom is widely regarded as the No. 2 prospect for the upcoming KBO Draft.



Story at Beisbol FR.https://t.co/Lk9NINHYqM — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) June 8, 2026

But there's a unique, exciting aspect to Eom's game that will likely catch the eyes of many should he advance toward a major league career. Eom is a two-way player. He plays shortstop with a solid contact tool, but also throws up to 95 MPH on the mound.

Diamondbacks sign 2-way star Junsang Eom

Arizona Diamondbacks spring training cap at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Of course, the excitement and hype surrounding Shohei Ohtani, the only pure two-way player in the major leagues, might contribute to some of the excitement surrounding Eom's signing with the Diamondbacks. The 17-year-old will have a long way to go before he's anywhere close to that type of an impact player in the toughest league in baseball.

But he certainly appears to have some exceptional tools. Eom has a high contact ability with his bat offensively, a top-end defensive skillset at a tough premier position like shortstop, plus the high-velocity fastball. He also has a sharp slider and split-finger in his arsenal, and is still growing into his frame.

BREAKING: The #Dbacks have made a ginormous splash, signing Korean TWP Jusang Eom!



Originally slated to go #2 in the KBO Draft, Eom possesses fantastic contact skills and quality defense.



As a pitcher, he's up to 95 mph on the mound. Only 17!pic.twitter.com/CdZtqsM0dg — Diamondbacks Prospects 🐍 (@dbacksprospectz) June 8, 2026

As he continues to develop, these tools might be amplified to an even higher degree. Theres is, of course, no guarantee that Eom continues on the two-way player track all the way through the minor league system and into a potential MLB debut — as far away as those days might be for him.

This signing is also an example of a departure from recent international scouting philosophies for the Diamondbacks.

It has been somewhat rare to see Arizona target prospects from Asian countries, with a good portion of their international signing pool hailing from the Dominican Republic — where the Diamondbacks have one of the premier baseball academies in the sport.

Regardless, this type of talent is not one that comes around frequently.

Eom is not just an exciting novelty who plays on both sides of the ball. He has legitimate tools that could help him progress to the next level with the proper development. There is a serious chance the Diamondbacks' investment will pan out in the form of a future rising star. At the very least, Eom will be a name to watch climb up the lower ranks of the organization.