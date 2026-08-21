Diamondbacks Make Decision on Ketel Marte's Future

The Arizona Diamondbacks, after a long period of confusion, have reportedly made a decision with regard to Ketel Marte's future.

According to a new report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks will be transferring Ketel Marte from the Restricted List to the 10-day Injured List. Per Piecoro's post, general manager Mike Hazen expects Marte to rejoin the team once he returns to health.

Ketel Marte will be shifted to the 10-day injured list today, Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen said. After meeting with Marte today, Hazen said he expects Marte will rejoin the team once healthy. Story to come soon @azcentral. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) August 21, 2026

Marte has been on the Restricted List since Monday, when he no-showed to Fenway Park unexpectedly. He has been dealing with a personal matter, according to his agent.

Marte returned back to Arizona to have an MRI on his knee and to meet with Hazen in person at Salt River Fields on Thursday.

According to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, that meeting was "productive," and the MRI revealed inflammation in the knee and hamstring. Gambadoro also noted Marte received an injection and could return on the shorter end of the IL.

Ketel Marte, his agent, Mike Hazen and Torrey Lovullo met today in what was described as a productive meeting. He will go on the 10-day IL today. His MRI showed some inflammation on the upper hamstring and medial joint of the knee. He received an injection this afternoon. The… — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 21, 2026

Ketel Marte to go on IL, rejoin team later

The Diamondbacks were — according to Team President and CEO Derrick Hall — still in the dark about the exact reasoning behind Marte's unexcused absence as late as Thursday morning.

Aug 16, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) runs to the dugout during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may still be more to this story. Marte's apparent lack of full communication with the organization was a clear source of concern for manager Torey Lovullo and his Diamondbacks teammates.

"Just care for him and love him. I love him and I care for him," a visibly-emotional Lovullo said on Monday, just following Marte's no-show. "He is fine — I want you guys to know that. I just care for him on that level. So does everybody in that room."

The All-Star second baseman does have a history of this type of issue, dating back to his unexcused absence back in the 2025 season. He departed for his native Dominican Republic following the All-Star Game that season and did not show up for Arizona's three-game series after the break.

Last year's situation was a bit different. Lovullo noted he "had a little heads up" about a potential absence at that time. This year, however, Marte traveled with the team to Boston, and simply did not show up for work.

The exact nature of Marte's motivation may or may not come to light. Hazen did not divulge that information to Piecoro. But the Diamondbacks are clearly sticking with him, and it would appear — for the moment, at least — he will rejoin the club once his IL stint ends. When that will be is not clear, either.

Marte is not in the midst of his most productive season, hitting to a .760 OPS with 21 home runs. The Diamondbacks are going to need Marte's best as the playoff race heats up, however.