Diamondbacks' Strange Attendance Drop is Starting to Raise Concerns

Arizona Diamondbacks ownership under managing general partner Ken Kendrick have not been shy about investing in the team. They've been running out franchise record payrolls each of the last three seasons.

In 2026, the Diamondbacks estimated to have a near $200 million payroll and is even bumping up close to the Luxury Tax threshold. They've done this despite the challenge of losing their Regional Sports Network contract mid season in 2023, replacing it with a less lucrative streaming model via D-backs.TV.

Some of that loss was offset by an increase in attendance in 2024 and 2025 following their run to the World Series in 2023. But after missing the playoffs the last two years, attendance numbers are off in 2026 (data courtesy of Baseball-reference.com).

Diamondbacks 2026 Attendance Drop

Diamondbacks average attendance per game 2023-2026 | Jack Sommers

The 2026 number is year-to-date, but there is another, and unfortunately less-favorable way to view the numbers, which is year-over-year for the same number of home games played to this point.

Through the first 24 games of 2025, the D-backs had drawn 32,607 fans per game. So far in 2026 that number in the same amount of games is all the way down a whopping 5,413 per game. That is by far the biggest numerical drop of any team in the league. The second-highest drop is the Kansas City Royals, down 2,527 fans per game.

D-backs attendance is down YOY more than any team in MLB, numerically (-5,413/G) and on percentage basis (-16.6%)

They have some big giveaways this weekend, and Dodgers come in June 1-4 but that's Mon-Thur series

They'll get a boost in September from Yankees. But this is not good pic.twitter.com/gXbLjhvHLy — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) May 21, 2026

On a percentage basis, the D-backs 16.6% drop is also the highest. Only the Royals (12.8%) and the Cleveland Guardians (10.1%) have a steeper drop. League-wide, attendance is up by 738 fans or 2.7%.

There are mitigating factors to consider, however. Reaching out to Diamondbacks team president, CEO and general partner Derrick Hall, he provided the following statement:

”We have had a schedule that doesn’t include the Dodgers or Cubs on a weekend unlike the last few and that makes a difference. We are comparing three weekend series to five at this time last year. Additionally, we had two home games against the Padres played in Mexico City with limited capacity. Had we played those games here at Chase Field, we would have totaled at least 50,000 more and been in line with the last few years. We are right on pace with our projections.”

Much of that checks out. Two of the D-backs' home games were the series in Mexico City. The total attendance for those games was 39,301. Typically that would have been a three-game weekend series at Chase Field that would have drawn in excess of 90,000 fans.

In addition, the 2025 season kicked off against the Chicago Cubs, an opponent that draws well here in Arizona. The D-backs drew 162,000 for those four games, or an average of 40,518. Conversely, in 2026 the home opener was against an inter-league opponent, Detroit Tigers. Those three games barely drew 100,000, or about 33,000 per game.

This weekend the team has several large giveaways and promotions, but they are facing the Colorado Rockies, a team that does not typically bring in many fans. The D-backs will host the Los Angeles Dodgers June 1 through 4. But those are Monday to Thursday games, and won't do as well as weekend games against the Dodgers would do.

The D-backs will get a bump the last series of the season against the New York Yankees, who come in for three games.

But whether or not the D-backs can stave off serious decline will be determined by how well the team performs between now and then and whether they can make an exciting run to the Postseason.

Contributing Factors to Diamondbacks Attendance Decline

Fans walk up to Chase Field to see the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

One factor is the inconsistency for the team in their attempts to get to the playoffs. They have not put together back-to-back playoff appearances since 2001-2002. The history since then has been a playoff drought, broken up by a single season making the playoffs, followed by an average season or two, and then multiple sub-.500 seasons.

This lack of continuity and sustainability in the win column may impact the enthusiasm of fans to make the investment.

Diamondbacks Cycle of Success 2007-2026 | Jack Sommers

Perhaps an even larger factor is cost and the overall economic environment in Arizona. The overwhelming sentiment expressed on social media is it's just too expensive to bring a family to the ballpark.

One report claims that the Diamondbacks have the ninth highest average minimum ticket price, at $38.80. In years past the organization often touted their affordability, but it appears there has been a shift in strategy for the team.

In addition, along with costs and inflation throughout the economy, concessions and parking have clearly gotten more expensive at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks do allow fans to bring outside food and water to the ballpark however, a feature not offered by all teams.

Whatever the reasons, the fact that the team is not drawing well compared to last year gives some rise to concern about the ability to sustain higher payrolls in the future. Those concerns can be put to rest by a run to the Postseason and playing winning baseball once they get there. Success begets success.