Diamondbacks Top-20 Prospect Hits For the Cycle in AA

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate Amarillo Sod Poodles had never seen one of their hitters complete the cycle — until Wednesday.

In a 10-2 blowout win over the Midland RockHounds, Diamondbacks No. 16 prospect and outfielder Druw Jones completed his first-ever cycle, and the first in the history Amarillo's ball club.

Jones went 4-for-5 in total, and completed the cycle with an opposite-field blast (his first at the Double-A level) as a result of his final at-bat in the eighth inning.

ICYMI: Druw Jones’ full cycle from last night 🤩#EmbraceTheAnimal pic.twitter.com/iqRuyMi4cM — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) April 30, 2026

Arizona Diamondbacks' Druw Jones hits for the cycle

After grounding out in his first at-bat, Jones hit safely in his next four. He ripped an inside pitch for a triple in the third inning, singled on a ground ball in the fifth, then doubled sharply one inning later. The home run was all he needed, and he finally crushed the elusive long ball.

Jones had been on a bit of an offensive skid in his first taste of Double-A action coming into Wednesday's game. The 22-year-old defensive star and son of Hall of Famer Andruw Jones was hitting just .185/.316/.215 prior to first pitch Wednesday night.

That has since risen to .229/.345/.343, as he contributed 10 total bases and three on the night.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Druw Jones during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones has had a bit of a lengthy journey through the minor leagues after he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. He's struggled to get his OPS into the .700s on a consistent basis, and has generally struck out at a high clip

But although the bat has never quite been consistent, his defense has always been elite. The Hall of Fame defensive pedigree shines through, both in Jones' raw athleticism and defensive instinct. He won the minor league gold glove and the MiLB Defensive Player of the Year Award for the 2025 season.

But Wednesday night's triumph is a celebration of Jones' offense — one that could very well spur on a breakout at the plate. It would certainly be encouraging to watch the No. 16 prospect find his way into an offensive hot streak, with a bit of power beginning to grow in his swing, as well.

Other Diamondbacks minor league action

Arizona Diamondbacks spring training cap at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In addition to Amarillo's victory, the Triple-A Reno Aces won 5-2, thanks to a Luken Baker triple and a Danny Serretti home run in his first Triple-A game.

The High-A Hillsboro Hops crushed the Vancouver Canadians 7-0, thanks to a balanced offensive attack and a sturdy 4.1 inning, five-strikeout scoreless start from righty flamethrower Wellington Aracena.

The Class-A Visalia Rawhide rallied for a wild ninth-inning comeback victory. After trailing 8-3 heading into the ninth, the Rawhide managed to rattle off six straight runs. Two walked, two batters were hit by pitches and a Carlos Virahonda three-run homer capped off a stunning victory for Arizona's affiliate.