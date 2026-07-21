Diamondbacks' Top 5 Prospect Gets Shockingly-Fast AAA Promotion

The Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 3-ranked prospect is only 21 years old, and has only spent 35 games at the Double-A level. And he's already headed to Triple-A to join the Reno Aces.

Infield prospect Demetrio Crisantes has been a fast riser for some time in Arizona's organization, but the pace at which he's climbed the ranks of the farm system has been quite impressive. He's earned every one with his performance.

If he's not already, the Nogales, Arizona native should be added to Diamondbacks fans' radars.

Diamondbacks' Demetrio Crisantes promoted to Reno

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Demetrio Crisantes (5) tracks a pop-up against the Seattle Mariners at Salt River Fields on March 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For as young as Crisantes is, his promotions have not been made out of necessity, or without good reason.

Over the course of those 35 games in Amarillo, the infield prospect hit to a .319 batting average and posted a .319/.413/.548 triple slash, good for a .961 OPS.

Yes, the Texas League is quite offense-friendly, as is the Sod Poodles' home ballpark at Hodgetown. But Crisantes' numbers add up to a park- and league-adjusted 130 wRC+, which means he's been 30% better than the average hitter.

Though the home run ball has not necessarily been his strength, Crisantes does have some power potential. He hit five homers in Double-A, alongside a triple and 12 doubles. He may not always leave the park, but he hits the ball hard, and to all areas of the field.

The lone triple on Crisantes' stat sheet helped him complete what eventually turned into just the second cycle in Sod Poodles history — and, obviously, the first of his major league career.

Still, he does profile as more of a contact- and on-base-focused hitter. Crisantes has hit over .300 at nearly every level. The only season of his young career in which his average was lower than that was in 2025, in which he played just 34 games for the Hillsboro Hops before his season ended due to injury.

He takes walks, as well. For Crisantes' entire minor league career, he has a .420 on-base percentage, and has 112 walks against 146 strikeouts in 891 plate appearances. That works out to roughly a 16% strikeout rate and 12.5% walk rate, which resembles the percentages of shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

Unfortunately, health has been the only true concern about the 21-year-old in his minor league career. He missed half of his first professional season in 2023 with, then sat out the majority of 2025 after having shoulder surgery. When he's played full seasons, he's looked elite.