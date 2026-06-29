Emerging Diamondbacks Prospect Just Hit for the Cycle in AA

One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' more intriguing rising prospects just completed a historic feat in Double-A.

On Sunday night, Arizona's No. 5 prospect and infielder Demetrio Crisantes hit for the cycle in a 4-for-5 night at the plate. It was just the second time in Amarillo Sod Poodles history that a player has hit for the cycle, and Crisantes has only played 21 games at the Double-A level.

Demetrio Crisantes hits for the cycle in Double-A

Arizona Diamondbacks spring training cap at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Somehow, his night began on an inauspicious note. Crisantes, batting third, struck out swinging on six pitches in the first inning.

But from there, Crisantes would not be held off base for the remainder of the night. He followed his first-inning punchout with a home run in the third, extending Amarillo's lead to 4-2. He doubled in the fifth to plate another run, then raced around second base for a triple one inning later.

All Crisantes needed to complete the cycle was a single, which he picked up on the third pitch of his at-bat in the eighth inning.

The Sod Poodles would go on to crush the Frisco RoughRiders by a lopsided score of 18-4. In addition to Crisantes' game, outfield prospect Druw Jones hit a 480-foot home run, while six total hitters (including Crisantes, of course) recorded a multi-hit game.

Here are all of Crisantes' hits from his historic night:

A couple years ago, Demetrio Crisantes told me he thought he could be the next Mookie Betts.



He just hit for the second cycle in Amarillo Sod Poodles history. pic.twitter.com/NyRR8vBUv2 — Alex D’Agostino (@AlexDagAZ) June 29, 2026

Crisantes, a native of Nogales, Arizona, has been on the rise for some time in the Diamondbacks' farm system. He broke out for a .907 OPS in Visalia during the 2024 season at just 19 years old.

Unfortunately for the young infielder, a lack of consistent health has held him back to a degree. Crisantes missed the majority of the 2025 season due to a season-ending shoulder surgery, then had the start of his 2026 season shortened due to a hamstring injury.

But once he did return to a healthy state, Crisantes began producing almost immediately. Following his cycle, Crisantes is now slashing an immense .361/.455/.663, good for a 1.118 OPS and four home runs for the Sod Poodles, though, granted, it has only been 21 games.

Still, Crisantes has been one of the more under-the-radar stars in Arizona's system. He's been rising for some time, and appears to handle each new level well. He's still only 21 years old, and could be bidding for a promotion to Triple-A Reno sooner than later.