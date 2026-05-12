Diamondbacks Make Surprise Trade with Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded center fielder Alek Thomas to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league outfielder Jose Requena.

The Requena portion of the deal has been reported on the Diamondbacks transaction logs. Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors was the first to report Thomas going to the Dodgers, and it's since been confirmed by Nick Piecoro of AZ Central.

Can confirm this deal. The Diamondbacks are receiving low-level OF Jose Requena in return. Dodgers are taking on what's left ($1.45M) of Thomas' contract. https://t.co/xd4laYMmMQ — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) May 12, 2026

Alek Thomas Traded to the Dodgers

Apr 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas (5) hits a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The slumping Thomas was designated for assignment last week to make room for rookie Ryan Waldschmidt on the roster. Thomas was hitting just .181 with three walks and 23 strikesouts through his first 100 PA. For his career he's hit .233/.273/.361, .634 OPS.

General manager Mike Hazen explained the move to DFA Thomas in terms of trying to get more plate discipline into the lineup. He indicated when talking to the media that he was trying to make a trade and several teams had called.

It comes as somewhat of a surprise however that he was traded to the division rival Dodgers. Thomas is the ultimate change of scenery candidate, and the Dodgers have a strong reputation for getting the most out of players.

The specter of Thomas coming back to hurt the Diamondbacks in head to head play might make some fans uncomfortable. Though that is certainly a possibility, Thomas did consistently struggle with a lack of production in Arizona. The D-backs will face the Dodgers for a four game series at Chase Field June 1 through 4.

Thomas, who still has a minor league option this year, is likely to be a depth piece or fourth outfielder off the bench for the Dodgers. They have MVP candidate Andy Pages patrolling centerfield.

It's a great opportunity for Thomas to join a winning, playoff bound organization. Thomas is most famous in Arizona for his pivotal homerun against the Phillies in the 2023 NLCS. There could possibly be more "Rides of his Life" coming if the Dodgers can help him figure things out.

Jose Requena, Outfield Prospect

Little is known about Jose Requena. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, the 17-year-old amateur prospect was signed by the Dodgers on January 15 of this year. He has been assigned to the D-backs DSL Red team and will start his pro career in the Dominican Summer League.

According to Baseball America he is a right-handed batter who stands 6-foot-3 tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has a power over hit tool profile and a strong arm.