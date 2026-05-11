The Arizona Diamondbacks, who had lost seven of their prior eight games, took two out of three from the New York Mets, pulling to 19-20 with a much-needed series win at Chase Field.

It may not have been the prettiest series, nor did it begin in the most auspicious manner. But it provided a sigh of relief for a team that has been struggling, to say the least.

Here's what this series told us about the Diamondbacks, and the big question looming in its wake.

What Diamondbacks' series win over Mets told us

1: Ryan Waldschmidt is an instant contributor

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt in the dugout prior to the game against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' top prospect was called up to the majors on Friday, and made his debut in that very game, though he was not in the starting lineup. His first major league at-bat came in the eighth inning of a 1-1 tie game in game one, and he delivered his first MLB knock with a single on the second pitch.

In game two, he went 0-for-3 at the plate, but recorded eight outs in his first center field start. The 0-for streak would only last one game, however, as he ripped an RBI double and a late-game single, plating three of Arizona's five RBI for the rubber-match victory.

Playing left field in that series finale, he also made an impressive catch, slamming into the left field wall to help left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez deliver his deepest career start.

Waldschmidt is going to have to ride the highs and lows of the major leagues. There will be lows. But the 23-year-old outfielder has provided an instant spark, and has seen plenty of pitches in the process. The future is bright for Arizona's No. 1 prospect.

2: D-backs' starting rotation listened to Torey Lovullo

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Manager Torey Lovullo has tried to avoid taking credit for the turnaround of the rotation, but it's a fact that the starting pitcher group has performed at a high level since their "one-way" meeting with their manager.

That continued in a massive way against the Mets. It may not be sustainable in its elite state, but the success was much-needed.

Right-hander Ryne Nelson threw 6.2 innings with just two hits allowed and one earned run while striking out seven. It was his deepest and best start of the year.

Merrill Kelly provided nearly the same results, with seven innings of one-run baseball and six punchouts. After three straight poor performances by Kelly, it was extremely encouraging to see length, improved command and positive results for the veteran righty.

But the gem of the series belonged to Eduardo Rodriguez. He fell two outs shy of his first career complete game, pitching his deepest-ever outing with an 8.1-inning masterpiece.

Rodriguez also allowed only one run, making it three straight starts of six-plus innings, three or fewer hits allowed and one or fewer run — the longest stretch in D-backs franchise history.

Big question remaining after Diamondbacks' series win vs Mets

How much success was owed to Mets' struggles?

May 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) dives for the ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

There's no getting around this question. The Mets, who came in to Chase Field with one of the worst records in baseball, have been struggling in all facets of the game.

New York's .628 team OPS is the worst in all of MLB, and by a solid margin. They have the second-worst batting average (.222) and are tied for the worst on-base percentage (.287). They have not played exceptional defense, either.

Meanwhile, their 3.85 team ERA is the 10th-best in baseball. That did not take much of a hit, as Arizona managed only three runs between games one and two, and three of the D-backs' five runs in Sunday's game were unearned.

On one hand, it's a good sign that the D-backs' pitching was able to capitalize on poor offense. It's also worth noting they held Juan Soto and Bo Bichette to a combined 0-for-20 in the series.

But the Mets' offfensive track record does put a bit of an asterisk on the overall pitching results. And Arizona's offense, which has been quite lacking of late, did not manage to put together a serious breakout against an admittedly-sturdy pitching staff.

Still, there's something to be said for taking two out of three from the Mets, who came into Phoenix with a 14-4 record over Arizona in their previous 18 games at Chase Field. That much is undeniably valuable, and two wins are two wins.