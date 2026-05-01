Torey Lovullo Didn't Hold Back After D-backs' Failed Comeback vs Cubs

The Arizona Diamondbacks were not blown out by the Chicago Cubs in their 6-5 loss at Wrigley Field on Friday, but they certainly did not play a quality baseball game, despite almost managing to engineer a five-run comeback.

Manager Torey Lovullo is not satisfied with almost.

"I'm glad we fought back, but I'm still pissed, I'm not going to lie to you," Lovullo said, speaking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh postgame.

"We've got to be better. We've got to do things up to our standard. We believe in those things. We talked about all the things that took place today in our pregame... and we just gave them extra outs and extra runs. And when you do that, you lose one-run games.

"I'm glad we came back. It made us all feel like we had a chance to come back and do something special and win this ballgame, and that's the heart of this team. But I know at the end of it, we've got to be better."

It was certainly not a buttoned-up game. Defensive mistakes led to extra runs. A poor start by right-hander Zac Gallen devalued a sturdy bullpen effort, and though Arizona managed a four-run sixth inning, the comeback attempt stalled there.

D-backs Torey Lovullo gives assessment of loss to Cubs

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo reacts in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lovullo, who is not often seen delivering fiery speeches to his team in the public eye, did not hold back on being vocal to his players during Friday's game. Walsh noted hearing the likes of "wake up," emanating from the dugout.

"I know you're down there, and you heard me letting it eat a little bit with those guys," Lovullo acknowledged. "At that point, I need to get their attention. I need to straighten them up a little bit. It was unacceptable, what I was watching for the first couple innings."

"Everybody... they all needed to be kind of tightened up a little bit. At that point in time, you've got to be able to get their attention quickly and say the right things on the right cues, and I felt like that was the best thing for me to do at that point in time."

The Diamondbacks have lost five of their last seven games. Three have been blowouts. Arizona is struggling to string together hits, pitch deep into games and prevent teams from taking advantage of free runners.

Slumps happen in baseball, and they are not always indicative of the way the remainder of the season may or may not progress. But Lovullo is not satisfied with simply keeping the game close, and the D-backs will need to find a way to improve if they hope to stay above .500 in the coming games.